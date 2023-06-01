Back

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

Hannah Martens | June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The penalties for possession of large quantities of controlled drugs in Singapore will be increased with effect of Jun. 1, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in a press release.

This was following the introduction of the Misuse of Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill, which Parliament passed on Mar. 21, 2023.

Increased penalties

Currently, the punishment for possessing any controlled drug, regardless of weight, is up to 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of up to S$20,000 or both.

The amended Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) will increase punishments for selected controlled drugs above certain weight thresholds.

The selected drugs which will see an increase in punishment are:

  • morphine

  • diamorphine

  • opium

  • cocaine

  • cannabis

  • cannabis resin

  • cannabis mixture

  • methamphetamine

The maximum punishment for possessing these eight drugs will be 30 years' imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

Previously, MHA stated that the current sentencing framework for drug possession "does not sufficiently account for the potential harm that could be cause by persons with large amount of drugs in their possession".

Other amendments that will take effect on Jun. 1, 2023

The amended MDA also clarified that Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers may make seizures based on reasonable suspicion.

In addition, the director of CNB is now allowed to recall any former drug user to report for a urine test throughout their life.

This is to ensure that the person is no longer a drug addict, said MHA.

The CNB director will also be given the power to recall Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen convicted of drug consumption under the SAF Act and make them take a urine test.

The remaining provisions of the MDA, such as the introduction of the new legislative framework to control psychoactive substances, will take effect in the first half of 2024, MHA stated.

Related Story

Top photos via Canva

Here's why Vesak Day falls on different days in different countries

So when exactly is Vesak Day? The answer depends on where you live.

June 02, 2023, 10:17 AM

S'pore cyclist, 38, gestures overtaking car to 'watch out', female driver & male passenger get down to beat him up

They were arguing over the "right of way" and claimed the cyclist swung his bicycle at them.

June 02, 2023, 03:00 AM

The Strokes performing first-ever show in S'pore on Aug. 2, 2023

Tickets on sale June 7.

June 02, 2023, 02:20 AM

Man, 80, receives written warning for not returning chopsticks, bowl & plate at Chinatown food complex

He was one of the first people to receive the written warning as authorities step up enforcement starting Jun. 1, 2023.

June 01, 2023, 11:31 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

Bring your kids and have a ball of fun.

June 01, 2023, 05:57 PM

Taiwan’s Carrefour markets bak zhang tied up in elaborate shibari knots

Hmmm.

June 01, 2023, 05:45 PM

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023

If only it was a One Way Ticket.

June 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.