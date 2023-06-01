S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The penalties for possession of large quantities of controlled drugs in Singapore will be increased with effect of Jun. 1, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in a press release.

This was following the introduction of the Misuse of Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill, which Parliament passed on Mar. 21, 2023.

Increased penalties

Currently, the punishment for possessing any controlled drug, regardless of weight, is up to 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of up to S$20,000 or both.

The amended Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) will increase punishments for selected controlled drugs above certain weight thresholds.

The selected drugs which will see an increase in punishment are:

morphine

diamorphine

opium

cocaine

cannabis

cannabis resin

cannabis mixture

methamphetamine

The maximum punishment for possessing these eight drugs will be 30 years' imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

Previously, MHA stated that the current sentencing framework for drug possession "does not sufficiently account for the potential harm that could be cause by persons with large amount of drugs in their possession".

Other amendments that will take effect on Jun. 1, 2023

The amended MDA also clarified that Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers may make seizures based on reasonable suspicion.

In addition, the director of CNB is now allowed to recall any former drug user to report for a urine test throughout their life.

This is to ensure that the person is no longer a drug addict, said MHA.

The CNB director will also be given the power to recall Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen convicted of drug consumption under the SAF Act and make them take a urine test.

The remaining provisions of the MDA, such as the introduction of the new legislative framework to control psychoactive substances, will take effect in the first half of 2024, MHA stated.

