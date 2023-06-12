Back

More 'I not Stupid' films' reflecting society's anxieties if we just focus on test scores: Chan Chun Sing

He pointed out that focusing on credentials and college qualifications will divide society and we should adopt a broader definition of success.

Daniel Seow | June 12, 2023, 10:37 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

"If our society continues to respect only those who have the highest test scores and the most impressive academic credentials. there will be many more ‘I Not Stupid’ films reflecting these concerns," said Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education.

Chan was referring to the struggles of three students with weaker academic abilities in the film, noting that they were looked down upon and seen as "failures in life".

Speaking at the 35th anniversary conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Jun. 12, 2023, Chan said if people only focused on the schools people attended and how much they earned, there would be a deep fissure dividing society.

Focusing on credentials and qualifications will divide society

Chan noted that meritocracy — a system where people were rewarded based on their ability and hard work — has allowed Singapore to defy the odds and maximise the talents of its people to grow into the global city it is today.

However, he pointed out that in many other countries, a narrow definition of merit – based on credentials and college qualifications – has led to divisions in society.

Chan raised the example of Jack Neo’s film ‘I Not Stupid’, which he heard will have a third film in the series soon.

He said the movie depicted the struggles of three students who did not do well academically, were looked down upon by their schoolmates, were not respected by society, and were seen as failures in life.

While the first film was released 20 years ago, Chan highlighted that the anxieties portrayed in the movie remain very real for many today.

"Meritocracy is needed to keep Singapore cohesive – to unite us, and not to divide us," Chan commented.

Broader definition of merit will make people more united

Chan pointed out that by embracing a broader definition of merit, Singaporeans will be more united.

He said that Singapore has been moving away from defining success by any single, static, and narrow metric, which are things such as PSLE results, grade point averages, or whether one holds a degree or diploma.

Chan emphasised that different kinds of work must be fairly rewarded and remunerated, including technical or service and community care roles.

To that end, he said work is being done to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers and investing more in the quality of vocational instruction.

Reminder that people are not sole masters of their own successes

Chan reminded us that even though meritocracy promises rewards for our talent, ability and hard work, people must not fall into the trap of "believing that we are the sole masters of our own successes".

He pointed out that many of us are "indebted to the support of those around us", such as parents, mentors and friends.

"But not everyone may have been so equally blessed," he highlighted.

Chan explained that even as a meritocratic society, everyone should "take care of one another" by recognising that individual success is due to "opportunities given to us by the system and the support and love of those around us."

He emphasised that people should give back so that others, too, will be uplifted and may seek different and better lives.

Meritocracy to keep Singapore relevant and attractive

Chan reiterated that meritocracy has been and will continue to be a core pillar of Singapore’s survival and success.

He explained that a meritocratic system keeps Singapore relevant and attractive so that the best will want to compete for and connect with Singapore.

He pointed out that meritocracy is essential to keep Singapore competitive and relevant in a fragile global economic environment.

"While meritocracy has worked well for us for the last 50 years, meritocracy without continuous evolution will not be sufficient for the next 50 years," Chan said.

He added that meritocracy must be tempered by well-designed systems, which can evolve to meet the needs of the times and also encompass the right values, such as gratitude for what we received and compassion for those less advantaged.

Top image by Mothership.

Related story

Government will continue to hear from singles & 'calibrate quite carefully' the overall demand for housing: Sim Ann

Sim acknowledged that the topic of singles' homeownership is something that the government has heard before.

June 12, 2023, 03:59 PM

S'porean jailed 4 days for smoking & residing in ECP without licence declined gov't help repeatedly

The man also previously informed NParks officers and the court that he had a home in Singapore.

June 12, 2023, 03:25 PM

Man in Taiwan hires crane to hoist vans on to rooftop to avoid parking fines

Please don't try.

June 12, 2023, 02:56 PM

Chan Chun Sing: Exclusive networks will fracture society, alumni of 'illustrious schools' should help others

Chan encouraged alumni to go beyond their alma mater.

June 12, 2023, 02:38 PM

NLB piloting S$8 service that delivers borrowed books, magazines to your house

Convenient.

June 12, 2023, 02:33 PM

Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

Kim was sending a greeting message to Putin.

June 12, 2023, 02:14 PM

Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Don’t treat the ED like your GP.

June 12, 2023, 02:01 PM

Mortgage rates likely to remain high, households cautioned to practice financial prudence: Sim Ann

Sim shared that HDB has increased the supply of Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) flats.

June 12, 2023, 12:46 PM

Application for S'pore's Presidential Election to open on Jun. 13, 2023

The application period will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

June 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

A milestone.

June 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.