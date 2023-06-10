Glenn Yong taking on 1st teacher role in Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3'

Jack Neo has announced part of the cast for his upcoming movie "I Not Stupid 3".

In a Jun. 10 livestream, Neo shared that Glenn Yong, along with young talents Goh Wee-Ann, 12, Camans Kong, 13, Joseph Ng, 11, and Zhou Yu Chen, 11, will be among the leads in the upcoming movie.

Here's what they look like:

Goh Wee-Ann

Camans Kong

Joseph Ng

Zhou Yu Chen

The production team, which includes J Team and mm2 Entertainment, held an open casting call last month.

Earlier this week, Neo said in a video that "about 1000" people answered the casting call.

He added that he will keep a record of those who weren't selected to be part of the cast.

Glenn Yong taking on first teacher role

Yong, who has previously worked with Neo on movies "Ah Girls Go Army", "Ah Girls Go Army 2" and "The King Of Musang King", was casted as a teacher in "I Not Stupid 3".

Speaking to Mothership, the 26-year-old shared that he was "surprised" when Neo called him about taking on the role.

With filming commencing on Jun. 13, he had to clear his schedule, which includes attending Milan fashion week, events and meetings, to make things work.

He continued:

"I feel like I've come full circle because "I Not Stupid" was the first movie that moved me to tears when I watched it in the cinema as a primary school student. It ignited something in my heart and I remembered having a random thought that day: how cool would it be to become an actor one day and act in movies that move and impact people’s hearts like this one? So it may sound cliché but being part of this iconic series is really a dream come true for me — it goes back to why I’m doing what I do today."

Reached out to teachers for advice

Yong, who maintains a close relationship with many of his secondary and primary school teachers, reached out to them to ask for advice and understand the realities of being a teacher in Singapore.

He explained that he has to "think and act like a teacher" for his role, and hopes that his upcoming meetings with teachers who are around his age will help him understand them better.

"I hope to give my best acting work to date," he said.

On why he's decided to work with Neo again, he opined that on top of the "mutual trust and understanding" that they have, he feels strongly about the role as it "ties in with [his] activism work as well, which is empowering youths and bringing light to the issues young people face in Singapore."

