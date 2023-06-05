Back

i Light S'pore at Marina Bay returns till June 25, 2023

Pretty lights.

Fasiha Nazren | June 05, 2023, 09:56 AM

Events

i Light Singapore is back again at the Marina Bay district.

It will take place till June 25, 2023.

This year's theme, "A new Wave", will see the sustainable light festival expand to two new locations -- South Beach and Millenia Walk.

Here's a look at the festival map:

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Featured installations

Glacier Dreams

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Glacier Dreams is a large-scale projection on the façade of the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands.

The artwork transforms visual data on the glaciers into artificial intelligence-based multi-sensory narratives to raise awareness of rising sea levels and climate change.

Trumpet Flowers

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Located at Clifford Square, Trumpet Flowers features flower sculptures ranging from 2m to 6m tall.

The interactive artwork encourages guests to compose a unique sound and light show inspired by their emotions.

Block Party

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Block Party is an interactive installation where gardens bloom spontaneously over the facades of familiar public housing blocks.

Lightwave: Turning the Tide

Photo from i Light Singapore.

This is a new immersive light experience at The Promontory.

Visitors get to embark on a journey to a future where rising sea levels have submerged humans in an underwater world.

Admission tickets to this installation can be purchased via Klook for S$5.

Bleached

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Created by students from Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, this installation features a simulated ocean floor with "seaweed" and "corals" that are either upcycled from single-use plastics or made from seaweed bioplastics.

Show III

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Show III is an installation by students from James Cook university and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

It makes use of audio-visual effects to simulate a shower experience and provide a space for self-contemplation, including reflections on our water usage habits.

Here are other stunning artworks:

Tree Man

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Symphony 1

Photo from i Light Singapore.

Light Anemones

Photo from i Light Singapore.

GastroBeats

GastroBeats is the festival village for i Light Singapore.

The month-long festival will be home to 50 homegrown F&B vendors.

Visitors can also enjoy live performances by musicians including 53A and Tabula.

There will also be other forms of entertainment such as bouncy castles.

General admission to the Festival Village is free, while charges apply for selected activities.

More details can be found here.

@nova.mothership i Light Singapore 2023 📅: Jun. 1 to Jun. 25 ⏰: Sundays to Thursdays, 7:30pm to 11:30pm Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30pm to 12am 📍: Between Promenade & Downtown MRT stations #tiktoksg #ilightsingapore #ilight2023 #thingstodosg #exploresg ♬ Sure Thing (sped up) - Miguel

Top image from i Light Singapore.

S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu drops Chinese cover of viral TikTok song 'Cupid'

And it sounds amazing.

June 05, 2023, 09:25 AM

La Mian Shaved Noodles at Bishan bus interchange suspended 2 weeks for selling food with foreign matter

It is closed until June 13, 2023.

June 05, 2023, 03:38 AM

Amid rising US-China tensions, lines of communication can help de-escalate & avoid conflict: Ng Eng Hen

Lines of communication must be kept open.

June 04, 2023, 09:08 PM

PM Lee conveys condolences to India's PM Modi over Odisha train collision disaster

The crash between passenger trains on Jun. 2, 2023, with almost 300 killed, is India's worst train accident in decades.

June 04, 2023, 09:07 PM

Class 95 DJs The Muttons are new owners of Orchard Towers' Korat Thai Cafe

The former owners started looking for someone to take over the biz last June.

June 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Marine Parade shop owner, 89, sells comic books for over 50 years, 3 for S$10 price unchanged since 2020

Steady.

June 04, 2023, 07:30 PM

Owner of Toa Payoh tuition centre seen hitting kneeling girl in video says she had parents' approval

She has filed a police report and mounted a lawsuit after the video went viral.

June 04, 2023, 06:01 PM

Icelandic singer Laufey finally reunites with luggage in S'pore, continues concert tour

Luggage: "I'm back!"

June 04, 2023, 05:19 PM

Firsthand from Buona Vista: Artist & residents paint S’pore’s largest rooftop art at Blk 7 Commonwealth Dr

60 volunteers contributed to the newly painted 'koi garden'.

June 04, 2023, 03:28 PM

Boy dashes across busy 4-lane road on scooter as if his great-grandfather's name is North Bridge Road

The boy was carrying two large plastic bags on his kick scooter.

June 04, 2023, 03:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.