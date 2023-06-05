i Light S'pore at Marina Bay returns till June 25, 2023

i Light Singapore is back again at the Marina Bay district.

It will take place till June 25, 2023.

This year's theme, "A new Wave", will see the sustainable light festival expand to two new locations -- South Beach and Millenia Walk.

Here's a look at the festival map:

Featured installations

Glacier Dreams

Glacier Dreams is a large-scale projection on the façade of the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands.

The artwork transforms visual data on the glaciers into artificial intelligence-based multi-sensory narratives to raise awareness of rising sea levels and climate change.

Trumpet Flowers

Located at Clifford Square, Trumpet Flowers features flower sculptures ranging from 2m to 6m tall.

The interactive artwork encourages guests to compose a unique sound and light show inspired by their emotions.

Block Party

Block Party is an interactive installation where gardens bloom spontaneously over the facades of familiar public housing blocks.

Lightwave: Turning the Tide

This is a new immersive light experience at The Promontory.

Visitors get to embark on a journey to a future where rising sea levels have submerged humans in an underwater world.

Admission tickets to this installation can be purchased via Klook for S$5.

Bleached

Created by students from Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, this installation features a simulated ocean floor with "seaweed" and "corals" that are either upcycled from single-use plastics or made from seaweed bioplastics.

Show III

Show III is an installation by students from James Cook university and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

It makes use of audio-visual effects to simulate a shower experience and provide a space for self-contemplation, including reflections on our water usage habits.

Here are other stunning artworks:

Tree Man

Symphony 1

Light Anemones

GastroBeats

GastroBeats is the festival village for i Light Singapore.

The month-long festival will be home to 50 homegrown F&B vendors.

Visitors can also enjoy live performances by musicians including 53A and Tabula.

There will also be other forms of entertainment such as bouncy castles.

General admission to the Festival Village is free, while charges apply for selected activities.

More details can be found here.

Top image from i Light Singapore.