Man chugs 2 beers at once, performs to party crowd in Hougang coffeeshop

Happy hour.

Zi Shan Kow | June 17, 2023, 07:40 PM

If a coffeeshop is not the first place that comes to mind when you think of holding a party, you might be missing out.

In one HDB coffeeshop in Hougang, patrons were seen having the time of their lives in a video shared on TikTok.

Party people

Though it is unclear if there was a special occasion for the party, what is clear is that everyone was having a swell time.

The star of the show was no doubt the male performer, who wore a bedazzled jacket.

He guzzled two glass bottles of beer at the same time with no hesitation as the audience cheered him on.

More impressively, he did it with no hands.

Translated, the video of the caption reads: "I just met the drinking god."

For his feat, the man was rewarded with two S$50 notes which were pasted onto his wet cheeks.

In a comment, the user @leanhtuan2020 also said the mood was "cheerful and bustling" the moment he arrived.

The party, complete with an emcee, was attended by dozens of customers who either stood or sat all around the man.

They pulsed, swayed and clapped along to the music while others took videos.

The energy was so infectious, multiple passersby opposite the coffeeshop seemed captivated by the performance and were looking on keenly from the sidelines.

Man sang enthusiastically

The user uploaded another video where he showed that the man was "fine".

In fact, he picked up the microphone and continued to sing in Mandarin "enthusiastically".

This was in response to a commenter who asked if there were an ambulance on standby for the man.

He was handed some tissues to wipe off his sweat, a red packet, and was offered a cup of water to cool off at the end of his song.

While the original video had less than a thousand views, the follow-up video was viewed more than 150,000 times.

Good ol' fun

Commenters identified the location of the coffeeshop. It is found at Blk 684 Hougang Street 61.

Many users said they were pleased to see folks simply having a good time.

A few also took note of the noise level, but the user assured that the party goers do not sing until late.

All media via leanhtuan2020/TikTok.

