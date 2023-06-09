Here's what the Hougang MRT station on Cross Island Line is expected to look like

If you're a Hougang resident, then this is for you.

The team in charge of building the Hougang MRT station on the Cross Island Line created this video which showcases what the station could look like when it's completed by 2030.

Hougang will become an interchange station, connecting both the North East Line and the Cross Island Line.

It is expected to have six exits. Aside from the current three, there will be exits located at:

Hougang Central, next to block 863

Hougang Ave 10, in front of block 831

Junction of Hougang Central and Hougang Ave 10, opposite block 831

The station will be quite deep, with the ticketing concourse located at Basement 3 and the platform at Basement 5.

There's also a massive interchange link for commuters to transfer to the North East Line.

If you want to view the full video, the contractor created a Telegram channel where they posted it.

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam shared the video and explained that the contractor has in place measures to minimise disamenities like noise and dust for nearby residents during the construction.

Top image: screenshot of video shared by Gerald Giam