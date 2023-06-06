Back

Studio Ghibli to release Hayao Miyazaki’s last film ‘How Do You Live?’ with no trailer or promotion

No marketing, no trailers, only one poster.

Paul Rin | June 06, 2023, 12:48 AM

Events

Studio Ghibli fans anticipating the renowned animation studio’s next installment, “How Do You Live?”, might have been concerned given the studio’s radio silence on the film.

In a recent interview with Bungei Shunju publication, producer Toshio Suzuki reveals the lack of publicity was intentional.

According to the interview, the decision to do so came after the first poster was made.

“This was the first time Miyazaki-san praised a poster,” said Suzuki, who’s been working with Miyazaki for decades. "And I took that as a hint – Let’s go with just this.”

Suzuki also added that, after promoting their movies the same ways for decades, they wanted to try a different approach.

By doing so, the studio hopes that viewers will watch “How Do You Live?” with no expectations and foreknowledge of the movie – the only available official information about the movie is the title and the poster.

Film producer Toshio Suzuki in an interview with Bungei Shunju editor Manabu Shintani. Source: Bungei Shunju Youtube

He then talked about how Hollywood filmmakers end up revealing the plots of their movies in their trailers, and he worries doing so might end up ruining the mystery of the movies and dissuading viewers from watching them.

“How Do You Want To Live?” is slated for a July release in Japan, though no international release date has been announced yet.

This is supposedly Miyazaki’s last movie, though the director is famous for announcing his retirement only to make another movie months later.

Top images from Ghibli's Twitter and Wikipedia

3 people, supposedly acting as M'sia police in Johor, chase after vehicle going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Don't stop if you are in a similar situation.

June 06, 2023, 12:00 AM

S'pore film students goes green with reusable lunch boxes on set & secondhand wardrobe & prop

The crew also used energy-efficient lights and reusable thermos water bottles.

June 05, 2023, 10:07 PM

Eunos coffee shop sells iced water for S$0.70, cold drinks at S$0.90 more than hot drinks, complaints ensue

How much will you pay?

June 05, 2023, 07:34 PM

Changi Airport Group reports net profit of S$33 million

They recovered from their S$838 million loss the previous financial year.

June 05, 2023, 06:58 PM

Shanmugam & Bilahari Kausikan discuss the Middle East's 'revolutionary' changes, agency to act

The role of the United States in the region remained "indispensable", despite being "unreliable", Bilahari remarked.

June 05, 2023, 06:46 PM

Horse racing average attendance fell to 2,600 in 2022, 350 Turf Club staff to be retrenched

The last scheduled race will take place in October 2024.

June 05, 2023, 06:32 PM

Molten Diners closing on Jun. 29, 1-for-1 wagyu beef steak promotion now

Molten Diners won the Best Steak award in the 2020 Singapore Halal Awards.

June 05, 2023, 05:50 PM

No more horse racing: S'pore Turf Club to hold last race in Oct. 2024

The land will be returned and redeveloped, which could include public housing.

June 05, 2023, 05:37 PM

Lawrence Wong meets with US & China defence chiefs on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

Reaffirmation of bilateral defence ties.

June 05, 2023, 05:28 PM

M1 launches new eco-friendly 5G SIM card made from recycled materials

The size of the new SIM card holder will also be halved, reducing the plastic used.

June 05, 2023, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.