Han's halal cafe outlet Hanis at National Library to close down, last day on Jun. 30

Sad news.

Lean Jinghui | June 25, 2023, 10:51 AM

Han's Cafe and Bakery Singapore will be closing its halal outlet – Hanis – at the National Library.

For 18 years

The cafe is beloved by many Singaporeans for being a popular study and hangout spot at the National Library located along Victoria Street.

The cafe was the first halal outlet opened by the Han's Cafe company in 2006.

It is known for its variety of Western cuisine and pastry options, often offered at relatively affordable prices.

Image via Google Maps

Image via Google Maps

In a Facebook post on Jun. 24, the cafe announced that its last day of operations would be Jun. 30.

It also encouraged longtime customers to come down for its last day, as the cafe shared that it would "have something brewing".

The cafe also shared its appreciation for the support and love its customers had showed it over the past 18 years.

It explained that it had to close down operations because the cafe needed to "consolidate its operations" in a competitive F&B environment.

Following the closure of the Hanis Cafe at National Library, you can still patronise Han's Cafe at 19 other outlets in Singapore.

Top images via Hanis Cafe & Bakery Singapore Facebook

