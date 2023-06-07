S'pore cat in GrabFood rider garb fills hearts with song, leaves stomachs empty

A video of a house cat in Singapore in a GrabFood rider's outfit has gone viral on TikTok recently.

At the time of writing, the video amassed about 320,000 views and 45,000 likes.

In the 7-second video, a cat named Latipp could be seen looking out the door while wearing a GrabFood rider outfit.

The cat's owner, who goes by @iffart_ on TikTok, offers a voiceover depicting Latipp's possible thoughts while wearing the rider uniform.

"Bought another clothes? Then I have to wear it," the cat supposedly complained.

"Ahhh, I don't want to wear them. I don't want to wear them!" Latipp supposedly exclaimed, adding that he would rather not wear anything.

Alas.

Fur real though, it's paw-fect.

You can watch the video for yourself here, where the cat is seen perching a leg on the gate for effect:

Meow-tching outfits

@iffart_ introduces herself as a "grabfood tudung ambassador" under her TikTok biography.

This makes Latipp's GrabFood outfit a meow-tching set with her owner's uniform.

This is not the first time the TikTok user had bought costumes for her cats, having bought Hari Raya outfits for them earlier this year.

All outfits were purchased from Shoppee.

Pawsitive reactions

The adorable feline in GrabFood outfit had won many hearts online.

Many comments said Latipp was "cute" and "adorable".

Meanwhile, one commenter appeared to find an explanation for her late food delivery.

"Kak (a Malay term for older sister) no wonder my food is late. Kakak kidnap[ped] my food delivery? I want my food".

Another commenter reminded Latipp not to forget their McDonald order.

Meanwhile, one commenter pointed out that "we don't have to work hard to find money [as we can] just ask [our] cats" to earn for us.

All images via @iffart_/TikTok unless otherwise stated.