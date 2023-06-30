Over 300 sustainability-related activities including exclusive tours & workshops in Jul. 2023

For the month of July, those in Singapore can partake in an array of sustainability-related tours, workshops, talks and other events.

This is part of Go Green SG, a national movement launched on Jun. 30 by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), aimed at encouraging the community to take collective action "towards a more environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore".

Month-long campaign

Having undergone a rebranding, Go Green SG was previously known as the annual Climate Action Week, which started in 2019.

This year, it was also expanded from only a week to a whole month, and will last for the month of July.

Over 150 partners from the private, public and people sectors, the latter of which includes non-governmental bodies and grassroots organisations, are involved in organising more than 300 activities.

This is more than double the number of partners and activities as compared to 2022.

These activities include:

Interactive sustainability tours and attractions such as mangrove and intertidal walks, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Changi Water Reclamation Plant, for example.

Educational workshops for adults and kids alike.

Thoughtful dining experiences such as farm to table experiences.

Special offers for green dining and retail products and services.

More information on the full list of activities can be found on the Go Green SG website here.

According to an MSE press release, public response has been "overwhelming" since the website was launched on Jun. 5 in conjunction with World Environment Day.

Some of the programmes and activities were fully subscribed within a day of the website launch, MSE stated.

Launched at Mee Toh School

Go Green SG was launched at Mee Toh School on Jun. 30.

The school was one of the winners of the President’s Award for the Environment in 2019 and a pilot school for the Ministry of Education’s Eco Stewardship Programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the event, while Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng were present as well.

The launch event was also attended by partners including DBS, City Developments Limited, Earth Observatory of Singapore, Mandai Wildlife Group, Marina Bay Sands, STB, Punggol Shore Urban Farm, and Singapore Polytechnic.

At the launch event, DBS introduced its Sustainability Sparks initiative, a pilot programme that aims to raise awareness of sustainability issues among eight to 11-year-olds.

Additionally, the programme will hopefully help the kids develop more sustainable habits in their daily lives through experiential learning and game play.

To date, the game has engaged over 400 students, and DBS has plans to roll out the game to more schools over the coming months.

Mee Toh School will also be incorporating the game into its sustainability curriculum.

Top photo from DBS and Go Green SG website