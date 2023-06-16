Police arrest 50 'beer ladies' who allegedly sell 4-D tickets & sexual services in Geylang

On Jun. 12, the police conducted an enforcement operation in the vicinity of Lorong 24 Geylang, and arrested a total of 50 women.

This included "beer ladies" who allegedly accosted customers at the nearby coffee shops to sell 4-D tickets as well as sexual services.

The video

A video of the raid was circulated on TikTok by user @shenzhensg, the next day (Jun. 13).

In the video, the women are shown being escorted towards a police bus parked at the entrance of Lorong 23 Geylang, by what appears to be plainclothes officers.

The TikTok user indicated that the operation was carried out at 5pm.

Women allegedly sold 4-D tickets, offered sexual services to customers

An employee who worked nearby, who went by the name of Yang (transliteration from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that at one point, there were as many as 40 to 50 beer ladies operating in the vicinity.

Most of them, he said, were from Vietnam or China.

Apart from collecting tips from patrons whom they drank beer with, Yang claimed that the women also offered sexual services for prices that ranged from S$100 to S$200.

After negotiating the price with the customers, they would head to a hotel nearby, he added.

Other stall assistants in the area expressed that the "beer ladies" showed up on a daily basis.

Some, they said, would try to sell 4-D tickets to the customers, although these tended to be the older ladies.

Shin Min understood that on the day of the raid, about 40 police officers rounded up the group of women into two large police buses.

Yang, however, seemed to think the "beer ladies" would be back.

"Even though they are aware that the police have conducted raids in the area before, they will still return because there is a demand," he explained.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that during the raid, a total of 50 women, aged between 17 and 57, were arrested under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Another woman was also being investigated for an offence under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Top image from shenzhensg on TikTok.