TikToker 'can't go back to Germany' after trying KFC cheese fries in S'pore

A TikTok video sparked discourse on KFC in Singapore, with many expressing surprise at the user's caption.

User @Chiaciek posted a video of her eating KFC cheese fries with the caption, "I can't go back to Germany after trying the KFC in Singapore".

Many netizens were baffled by the user's statement, wondering what KFC in Germany could be like, if she prefers Singapore's KFC.

Some even suggested she head to Malaysia to try the KFC there.

Other netizens stood by their love for Singapore KFC.

One commenter shared their experience eating KFC in Europe and how it created a sense of appreciation for Singapore's KFC.

The user agreed, talking about how small the chicken in Europe is.

Clarified that she loves the Cheese Fries

In a follow-up video, @Chiaciek clarified that she was not referring to the chicken in KFC when she made the video.

Instead, her praise was solely for the cheese fries that Singapore's KFC sells.

All photos via Chaiciek/TikTok