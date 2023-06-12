Back

6 quick things to know about S'pore presidential hopeful George Goh, 63

He is a trained opera singer.

Paul Rin | June 12, 2023, 08:32 PM

Events

Editor’s note on June 13, 7:35am: A previous version of this article inaccurately reported that Goh founded a missionary group named Border Mission. Goh founded a charity named Border Mission. We have since corrected this error.

George Goh, 63, announced on Jun. 12 that he is running for president of Singapore.

Here's what you need to know about him.

1. He’s the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia

Goh founded the company Ossia International Limited, which partnered with Harvey Norman in 1999 to establish Harvey Norman Ossia (Asia).

Under his leadership, Harvey Norman has become a household name in Singapore’s retail industry.

2. He’s a real entrepreneur

Besides Harvey Norman Ossia (Asia), Goh claims to own over 100 companies, six of which are listed, including World of Sports and UnitedEnvirotech.

3. Rags to riches

Goh was born to a family of nine children in a kampung in Malaysia.

Growing up poor, his parents were forced to “give away two sisters” as they could not afford raising them.

When his family moved to Singapore, he worked as a sweeper at a shoe factory for seven years until he opened up his own shoe-making business at the age of 22.

4. He’s a devout Christian

Goh was first exposed to a small church near his shoe factory. Moved by the hymns they sung, he got baptised against his parent’s wishes.

Since then, church has been a vital aspect of his life, and he attributes praying as an important way he overcomes his challenges.

5. He’s an ambassador and a humanitarian

In 2017, President Tony Tan appointed Goh to be Singapore’s ambassador to Morocco.

Even beyond his capacity as a businessman, Goh has a wealth of experience overseas.

He's a co-founder of a charity, Border Mission, which aims to serve elderly cardboard collectors and people with disabilities and their families in Singapore, and unreached groups in the Himalayas.

He’s also a council member of the Singapore Red Cross, a member of their operational committee for humanitarian assistance and international relief.

George Goh Goh in the Himalayas. Source: Goh's Facebook

6. He’s a singer

No matter his work schedule, Goh makes sure to find time to serve in his church’s choir.

He also has a music degree from the Trinity College of London in opera singing, which he got at the age of 62.

2023 Presidential Election

Goh is the second person to announce his intention to run for President after Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In his statement to the media, he questions if Tharman is the “right man” for the job, given his close ties to the government and the president’s neutral position.

Top photo from George Goh's Facebook

