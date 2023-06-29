Constant long queues for fried banana stall at Aperia Mall's Thai Supermarket

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Previously located at Golden Mile Complex, the famous Thai Supermarket reopened at Aperia Mall on Jun. 11.

Aside from selling an array of Thai snacks, there are six stalls selling takeaway food such as lunch bowls and milk tea.

One of these stalls is Talad Thai Banana, which sells, as its name suggests, banana fritters.

Also on the menu are sweet potato balls and yam fritters.

This is not the same stall that was at Thai Supermarket’s Golden Mile Complex home.

Constant queue

And it appears the hype for the stall is still going strong since its opening.

On Jun. 29, Mothership spotted long queues for the fried bananas.

This was the queue situation at around 4pm.

And the queue almost two hours later.

Looks like nothing has changed.

The number of people in the queue did not appear to shrink at all, with over 20 people in line.

You can get six pieces of the fried bananas for S$4, while a packet of 12 sweet potato balls costs S$5.

Thai Supermarket @ Aperia Mall

Address: 12 Kallang Avenue, Mall, #01-20 Aperia, Singapore 339511

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo by Mothership