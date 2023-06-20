Former Boon Tong Kee head chef opens chicken rice stall at Bukit Merah Central Food Centre

You've probably heard many stories of chefs who leave a famous Taiwanese restaurant chain to start their own fried rice hawker business.

This chef is also striking it out on his own after leaving a famous F&B brand, but this time, it's homegrown chicken rice brand Boon Tong Kee.

Pin Sheng Chicken Rice stall, located at Bukit Merah Central Food Centre, was opened by Chef Liang and his wife at the start of 2023.

According to a Facebook post by Member of Parliament (MP) for Radin Mas SMC Melvin Yong, Liang used to be the head chef at Boon Tong Kee.

He was there for over two decades before deciding to strike out on his own to set up his own stall.

Liang prepares all the ingredients himself, including the chilli sauce.

The price of chicken rice at Pin Sheng starts from S$4 and goes up to S$6.

Patrons have the option of adding chicken gizzard, liver, braised cabbage, or braised beancurd for an additional dollar.

One whole cooked chicken retails for S$30.

If chicken isn't your thing, you can also get char siew rice for S$4 to S$6.

Here's the menu for your perusal.

Pin Sheng Chicken Rice

Address: 163 Bukit Merah Central, #02-51, Singapore 150163

Opening hours: Mon to Sat, 10:30am to 5:30pm

Top photo from CK C / Google Maps and Elle Loh / Google Maps