Food delivery cyclist knocks down woman at Toa Payoh, tries to escape, fights passerby & gets arrested for outrage of modesty

A food delivery cyclist was arrested after he knocked into a woman on a footpath and tried to cycle off.

The incident

The incident was caught on a TikTok video that has been removed but reposted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The incident happened on Jun. 19, 2023, at Toa Payoh Central.

Here's what transpired according to the video footage:

The cyclist in question allegedly refused to stop after knocking into a woman, and used the "F" word on the woman for blocking his path.

The woman's boyfriend allegedly tried to chase after the cyclist, who refused to stop.

A passerby intervened and grabbed the cyclist.

In the video, another passer-by could be heard saying that the police would be called.

A man who was recording the incident with his phone asked, "Why [are] you running if you're not in the wrong?"

The cyclist replied in Malay, "I've got work to do!"

The cyclist then rambled something incoherent before turning to the man holding him and called him "stupid" and "Motherf*****". This led the man to pin the cyclist to a pillar.

The cyclist tried to escape the man's grip and proceeded to knee the man in the chest, knocking him out.

The cyclist then ran away, and other onlookers could be heard yelling at him not to run before chasing after him.

A man who was kneed in the chest subsequently indicated that he was alright.

In response to Mothership, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Toa Payoh at 7:25pm.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested for outrage of modesty and rash act causing hurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at around 7:30pm. They assessed a person for minor injuries, and the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante