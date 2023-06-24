Fencing & cattle grids at Zhenghua Nature Park part of increased measures to manage wild boar population

As part of stepped up measures to manage the wild boar population in and around Zhenghua Nature Park, the National Parks Board (NParks) has and will be implementing exclusion fencing and cattle grids in certain areas.

These will prevent the boars from venturing further into urbanised areas, which would reduce human-boar encounters.

According to NParks, wild boars use the park as a transit corridor between Chestnut Nature Park and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve in the east, Dairy Farm Nature Park in the south, and a forested area in the north at Gali Batu.

As the park is near residential areas, boars are lured out by human sources of food such as bin centres.

Due to the "higher chance of encounter with wild boars", there is the need for active management of the animals in the area for public safety.

400m-long fence

NParks' three-pronged approach includes implementing exclusion fencing and cattle grids.

Exclusion fencing has previously been installed at Zhenghua as well, and more of such fences will be built under the Gali Batu flyover.

The 400m-long and 1.8m-high fence will will help minimise boar incursions from forested areas.

To ensure the fence doesn't impede the movement of other wildlife, PVC pipes will be inserted at intervals at the base of the fence to allow smaller mammals and reptiles through.

Works for this will start in July 2023 and are targeted to be completed by end-August 2023.

Cattle grids

Cattle grids are grates designed with gaps big enough for an animal's hoofs to enter. This will deter the wild boars from crossing over.

Cattle grids have been implemented at Pulau Ubin and in the Singapore Night Safari, and this will be its first usage in a public area in Singapore.

A combination of exclusion fencing and cattle grids will be built along Chestnut Ave and at an underpass at Bangkit.

The works at Bangkit have already been completed, and the fence spans across the entire underpass. This, along with the cattle grid, will deter wild boars from crossing, while still allowing access to park users and cyclists.

Meanwhile, works at Chestnut Ave are slated for completion by July this year.

Other measures

In addition, NParks will manage the boar population via culling.

The agency will also be tackling human sources of food such as the improper disposal of waste.

Human feeding, whether it be intentional or otherwise, alters the natural foraging behaviour of boars and could lead to them relying more on humans as easy sources of food.

This could in turn result in them venturing out of forested areas for food more often, as well as "unnatural" population growth from the consumption of nutrient-rich human food.

NParks is currently partnering Town Councils to improve waste management by:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning,

Clearing of food left out in the open and,

Conducting public outreach with residents to educate them on not feeding wild boars.

NParks shared that people have been observed feeding the animals at the Bangkit and Petir areas.

Public safety a "top priority"

At a media doorstop at Zhenghua Nature Park, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How shared that public safety is "our top priority".

Tan added that the government is taking a science-based approach to manage the wild boar population, and that they are working closely with grassroot advisers and leaders to raise awareness among residents on what to do should they encounter a wild boar.

Member of Parliament of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC's Zhenghua division, Edward Chia, shared at the doorstop that he was "very concerned for the safety especially for our seniors and our young children".

In May, a woman was attacked by a wild boar in Bukit Panjang, and another man was attacked while walking his dogs at Zhenghua Park in June.

Chia adding that they have stepped up public education by putting up posters in all lifts in Zhenghua to discourage residents from feeding wildlife.

What to do if you see a wild boar

If you encounter a wild boar, remain as calm as possible and move slowly away from the animal.

Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal.

According to NParks, wild boars will only attack if they are cornered or if they feel threatened.

Female wild boars in particular are very protective of their young. If you see adult boars with young piglets, leave them alone.

Members of the public are advised against feeding any wildlife, including wild boars.

Top photo from NParks and by Ashley Tan