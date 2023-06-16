Family of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse to get ex-gratia payout

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) has extended an ex-gratia payout to the next-of-kin of the late migrant worker who died in the worksite collapse on June 15.

"Our primary objective now is to ensure that the immediate needs of the affected worker’s family are met," said MWC on Jun. 16.

Interim financial assistance

MWC added that the money, which comes from the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, will provide the late worker's family with interim financial assistance while they await compensation from the Work Injury Compensation Act.

"We understand the impact such incidents can have on the livelihoods of the families involved and remain committed to providing a helping hand in times of crisis."

MWC declined to reveal the amount of the ex-gratia payment, explaining that it varies from case to case.

According to the agency, the worker who passed away was a 20-year-old Indian national who worked for Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering.

Counselling services for affected workers

Aside from the payout, MWC is also providing counselling services to the workers who were working near the accident, if they require them.

"It is our aim to ensure that no worker is left alone in the aftermath of such distressing incidents, and we stand ready to provide comprehensive assistance," said the agency while emphasing the need for a safe working environment for all workers.

"We will work closely with relevant authorities, employers, and other stakeholders to prevent workplace incidents and improve safety measures across industries. Every worker deserves a safe working environment, and we will continue to advocate for robust safety standards and strict enforcement."

Migrant workers who require assistance can contact MWC via its 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692.

Top image via Complaint Singapore Unrestricted/FB.