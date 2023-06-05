Back

Eunos coffee shop sells iced water for S$0.70, cold drinks at S$0.90 more than hot drinks, complaints ensue

How much will you pay?

Ruth Chai | June 05, 2023, 07:34 PM

How much should consumers pay for ice and how much is too much?

S$0.90 is too much, apparently.

A slew of complaints have emerged as a coffee shop at Block 7 Eunos Crescent is selling cold drinks for S$0.90 more than hot drinks, and iced water alone is priced at S$0.70.

Iced coffee and iced tea, both without milk, are S$2 each, while the same beverages served hot cost S$1.10 each.

Relating his grievances to Shin Min Daily News, a man surnamed Lu, 31, told the news outlet that he had gone down to the coffee shop on Jun. 1.

He was appalled at the price of the beverages, and was most perturbed that a cup of iced water was priced at 70 cents.

Lu said he had been to other eateries that charge 50 cents for a cup of iced water, which could be refilled.

However, this particular coffee shop stall that sells drinks did not allow customers to refill the water.

A quick search online revealed that Lu was not the only one who shared this sentiment.

Is ice worth 90 cents?

A diner at the kopitiam, surnamed Su, 70, was interviewed by Shin Min, and said he frequented other coffee shops, and that other shops sell soya milk for only 60 cents.

In comparison, iced water at 70 cents at this coffee shop seemed unreasonable.

Furthermore, iced drinks incurred an extra charge of 90 cents, which bewildered Su.

Another patron, surnamed Zhou, 55, told Shin Min that two years ago, an iced kopi o kosong (iced black coffee without sugar) only cost S$1.60.

"The sudden price increase of 40 cents is really scary. When ordering cold drinks in other coffee shops, it only costs 30 cents to 50 cents more with ice," Zhou said.

"The difference of 90 cents is really too much."

How expensive is too expensive?

