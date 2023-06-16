Bukit Batok HDB flat fire: Elderly man, 79, dies in hospital

A 79-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Bukit Batok on the evening of Jun. 14.

He subsequently passed away in the hospital, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a TikTok video, which was believed to have captured the scene after the incident, the ceiling of the flat's balcony was seen covered in black soot.

At least three vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen deployed and parked downstairs at the HDB block.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed they were alerted to a fire at Block 307 Bukit Batok Street 31 at about 6:50pm on Wednesday.

The fire involved a sofa in the living room of a unit, and SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

