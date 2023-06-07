East Coast cyclist jumps on car bonnet: Cyclist, 31, & driver, 49, both charged for rash acts endangering others

The cyclist and car driver seen in a viral video have been charged in court on Jun. 6, 2023.

The 49-year-old car driver, Elaine Michele Ow, faces one charge of rashly endangering the personal safety of others for driving forward while someone lay on the bonnet of her vehicle.

The 31-year-old cyclist Nicolette Tan Shi-en faces a charge of rashly endangering the personal safety of others by laying on the bonnet of a vehicle while in the middle of the road and obstructing the driver’s view.

Tan, who was seen standing on the road in the way of Ow's car, also faces another charge of obstructing others in a public way by blocking a vehicle from moving forward.

Police to complete investigations

Both women were charged at the State Courts in the afternoon on Tuesday.

According to court records, the police Prosecuting Officer applied for their cases to be heard at a later date for time to complete investigations.

The officer mentioned that they would analyse the footage and would ask for a medical report.

Both on bail and intend to engage lawyers

The judge allowed the adjournment and offered both women bail each at S$10,000.

The duo both said they intend to engage lawyers.

If convicted of rashly endangering the personal safety of others, they each face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Meanwhile, the penalty for the charge of obstructing others in a public way is a fine of up to S$1,000.

Top image via Facebook/Beh Chia Lor & Mothership