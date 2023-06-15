Back

2 adults, 2 children ride e-bike at 60kmh without helmets along Kallang Road

Dangerous.

Belmont Lay | June 15, 2023, 07:08 PM

Events

A family of four was seen riding together at the same time on a power assisted bicycle on June 14 along Kallang Road towards Sim Avenue.

The family of two adults and two children were travelling at about 60kmh, according to the occupant in the car travelling alongside them and filming the proceedings.

The adults and children were seated alternately in a row.

None of them were wearing helmets.

The woman seated at the tail-end of the device could be seen holding a phone to her ear.

The two young children appeared to be wearing similar childcare centre uniforms.

A thermal food delivery box was affixed at the back of the PAB.

Flouting the law

According to the law, no person below the age of 16 years shall be carried as a pillion passenger on a power-assisted bicycle.

The top speed of a PAB or electric bike should be 25kmh.

The OneMotoring website also stated that riders must wear protective gear when riding a PAB.

Those who fail to follow the requirements when using a PAB may face penalties.

Responses

Commenters who watched the video condemned the action of the adults.

They noted that the PAB user did not pay for a certificate of entitlement (COE) or road tax to use the road in such a manner.

They also noted that it is also unclear if the rider and the other passengers were insured, and the device was not at the left-most side of the lane.

Top photos via

