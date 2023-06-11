Back

SBS Transit bus captain stops bus & turns off aircon after passenger brings durian into bus

SBS Transit reminded passengers to be gracious and considerate when travelling on public transport.

Julia Yee | June 11, 2023, 07:06 PM

Events

An SBS Transit bus captain resorted to halting the bus and switching off the air conditioning after a man brought in a bag of durians into the bus.

This resulted in irritated passengers who chided the bus captain for her actions.

A video of the incident was uploaded onto TikTok by one of the passengers.

Bus passengers protest

In the video, the man stood near the front entrance of the bus with a red plastic bag, presumably containing the durians, placed in front of him.

The bus doors had been left open and the vehicle was stationary.

A cacophony of complaints could be heard from within the bus.

"You're making a big deal out of nothing," one woman groused.

"One stop only lah, nevermind lah," another chimed in.

"Ok lah, it smells nice what," said another in Malay.

The durian carrier himself added that he took the bus "every day" without any problem, though it was unclear whether or not he did so with durians in tow.

"No one will complain," he told the driver.

Suddenly, one man from the back stood up and raised his voice above the noise, "Oi, let's go already. You turned off the aircon, how can people breathe?"

Over the course of the dispute, this man proceeded to hurl insults at the bus driver.

Many other passengers could also be heard expressing their displeasure at the stuffy and stationary bus.

After a while, the bus driver caved and began driving the bus again.

Comments mostly not on durian uncle's side

When the video hit the internet, many defended the bus driver's actions.

According to SBS safety regulations, items that may be offensive, such as durians, are forbidden on public transport.

From SBS Transit website.

Those caught with the fruit on buses or MRT trains may even be fined.

Speaking to Mothership, SBS Transit spokesperson, Grace Wu said:

"As a policy, durians are not allowed on board our public buses and there are signs informing passengers about this. This is because their strong odour may cause discomfort to some passengers in the enclosed air-conditioned environment.

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind passengers to be gracious and considerate when travelling on public transport. They should also avoid carrying items that may cause inconvenience to others to avoid causing delays or disruptions to bus journeys."

All images via @thh0930/TikTok

