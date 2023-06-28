Back

Man, 58, arrested after obstructing traffic at Telok Kurau & spitting in police officer's face

He had one day left on his remission order.

Daniel Seow | June 28, 2023, 06:55 PM

Events

A 58-year-old man used his body to block vehicles along Telok Kurau Road, shouted at passersby and even spat in the face of a police officer who arrived at the scene to arrest him.

The incident took place on June 26, at about 7:50 am, along Telok Kurau Road near to 55 Lorong L Telok Kurau Bright Centre.

The man, Mohd Anwar bin Abdul Ghani, was charged in court the next day (June 27) for causing annoyance to the public and using criminal force towards a public servant.

Some of his antics were also captured on a video that was subsequently posted on Facebook page "SG Road Vigilante".

The incident

According to dashcam footage, Anwar stood in the middle of the road, blocking a yellow taxi.

After a while, the taxi driver reversed the vehicle as Anwar made some hand gestures in front of the windscreen.

He then moved to the side of the taxi and kicked the passenger-side window as the driver drove off, swerving to avoid him.

Anwar chased the taxi for a few metres, before he turned back and approached a black car.

He stood in front of the vehicle and appeared to converse with its driver.

After some time, he started rapping on the car's bonnet with a clenched fist, while holding a yellow cup in his other hand.

Anwar was then approached by an elderly man in a white shirt, who seemingly tried to reason with him.

Facing the new arrival, Anwar made other hand gestures, before crouching and brandishing his clenched fists at the man.

Another part of the video showed Anwar standing in the middle of the road near the road divider, with a man in a green shirt and another man in orange standing next to him.

The man in orange restrained him and they escorted him to the side of the road.

According to a Shin Min Daily News reporter who were on the scene, Anwar also had a strong stench of alcohol on his body.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Was deemed to have breached remission order

Charge sheets attested that Anwar had caused annoyance to the public by shouting in the middle of Telok Kurau Road and stopping vehicles from passing through.

He also allegedly spat in the face of a police officer who arrived at the scene.

By committing these offences on the last day of his remission order, which was in effect from May 27, 2023 to Jun. 26, 2023, he was deemed to have breached it.

Court documents indicated that no bail was granted for Anwar's case.

The case has been adjourned to July. 4, 2023, for investigations to be completed.

Top screenshots from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

