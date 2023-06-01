Cheaper things to buy at Don Don Donki PLQ from now till June 4

Don Don Donki has opened its 16th outlet in Paya Lebar, because 15 outlets are still not enough.

As part of its quest to take over Singapore, the newest addition to the Don Don Donki empire is offering first comers some sweet deals from June 1 to 4.

Here are some worth checking out.

Consomme potato chips

Stacked in a colourful tower by the entrance, Chip Star potato chips are up for grabs at three for S$5.

Each 50g can is usually priced at S$2.50 each.

We recommend picking up at least one of each flavour (mild salt, seaweed and consomme).

Mochi ice cream

Lotte's mini yukimi daifuku, aka little ice cream-filled mochi that taste like happiness, are on sale at two for S$9.90.

They'll cost S$7.90 after June 4, so you better stock up.

Seafood peanuts

You can get three Denroku seafood flavoured peanuts, which otherwise cost S$4.90 each, for just S$9.80.

They're said to be pretty addictive.

Sapporo beer

These 650ml cans that normally cost S$6.90 are now yours at two for S$11.90.

Other cool stuff

Opening sales aside, there are plenty of other offerings that'll keep people singing the Don Don Donki tune.

Like the PLQ outlet's exclusive Eki bentos.

These sets range from S$10.90 to S$12.90 and come in six different types, including salmon shioyaki, teriyaki saba, teriyaki chicken, teriyaki ika, unagi and teriyaki hotate.

Ekiben are the quintessential meal to snag before boarding Japan's JR trains, so you can pretend you're on a shinkansen to Kyoto instead of just hobo-ing by the Paya Lebar MRT station.

Also, cool socks.

The store even has a section dedicated to Sanrio fans.

Here, you'll be greeted with an array of Sanrio merchandise including bath bombs, bags and shower accessories.

Although we have to admit, we kind of cleared out the racks while we were there.

Food hall

Don Don Donki has the uncanny ability to keep people sticking around forever, and it's not all because of its catchy earworm.

Just when we paid for our haul and were ready to go, we caught a whiff of teppan yaki soba from the Don Don Donki food hall.

Located opposite the retail section, the food court is reminiscent of Japanese street food set-ups.

Its plain sauce yaki soba, omelet yaki soba and seafood yaki soba are exclusive to the PLQ opening.

For the sweet tooth out there, there's also a dessert selection that includes those famous Japanese fruit sandwiches the internet is so crazy about.

Don Don Donki @ PLQ Mall

Address: PLQ Mall, Level 4, 10 Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 409057

Opening hours: 10 am to 11pm, daily.

Images via Julia Yee and Livia Soh