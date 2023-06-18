3 men throw stray dog into crocodile-infested swamp in Indonesia for stealing their food

A video of a stray dog being thrown alive into a swamp before being eaten by a crocodile in Tarakan, North Kalimantan, went viral on social media.

In the video, two men could be seen throwing the dog inside the crocodile-infested swamp, while another person recorded the antics.

The police have identified the three suspects, CNN Indonesia reported.

They have also been fired by the company they worked for.

Threw dog into swamp

Warning: The following media and its description may be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, two men in company uniform carried a dog by its head and back.

They then rocked the dog, while the person recording the video could be heard counting to three.

They then threw the dog into the swamp.

They could be heard laughing while the dog wailed as it struggled in the water.

Reported to the police

A number of animal lovers' communities in Indonesia reported the case to the police when the video started circulating on social media.

The head of Animal Defenders Indonesia, Doni Herdaru, stated in a press release on Friday (Jun. 16) that the organisation will fly from Jakarta to Tarakan to report the abuse to local police.

They also managed to track down the identities of the three men in the video.

"All that's left is to verify. Or if they made a confession, that could be evidence as well," Doni said.

Identified

According to CNN Indonesia, the police named the three suspects connected to the case as DF, SR, and WA.

The police revealed that the three suspects committed the crime because they were annoyed that their food was often stolen and eaten by the stray dog.

They were not arrested or detained as the heaviest penalty for the crime they committed is a maximum of nine months in prison.

Under Indonesia's criminal law, a suspect or defendant can only be detained if the crime they committed is punishable by imprisonment of five years or more.

The three men were charged under Criminal Code concerning animal husbandry and animal health.

Dismissed

The three men have also been dismissed from their jobs at PT Jaya Mimika Lestari (JML), a construction equipment supplier company, Detik reported.

The main director of PT JML, Djamal W, said the company would not tolerate the behaviour of the three men who served as drivers for heavy equipment, such as water tank trucks, winch trucks, and crane operators.

He stressed that while the video showed the three men committing the crime while wearing their company uniforms, the actions occurred outside working hours.

The company had given relevant authorities full jurisdiction over all legal processes.

"While waiting for legal processes, we will also terminate our employment relationship with [the three suspects], in accordance with the applicable manpower law," Djamal said, as quoted by Detik.

He also apologised for the three men's actions.

"We, as a company, apologise for what happened because of [our] unreasonable employees," he said.

Top image via @ahsforindonesia/Instagram.