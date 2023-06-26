Back

Director at S'pore research stat board under Prime Minister's Office charged for allegedly agreeing to receive bribe

He allegedly agreed to receive shares in return for advancing a local lighting company's business interests when applying for government grants.

Daniel Seow | June 26, 2023, 12:17 PM

A director with Singapore's National Research Foundation (NRF) allegedly agreed to receive bribes from the director of a local lighting company in return for helping the company with government grants.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Henry Wong Chuen Yuen, 53, was the Director of Programmes and Central Innovation Cluster at the NRF and a member of the Built Environment Technology Alliance (BETA) Project Evaluation Panel during the time of the alleged offence.

The NRF, which sets the national direction for research and development by developing policies and funding strategic initiatives, is managed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Allegedly agreed to receive 30 per cent shares

Wong was charged in court on Jun. 23, 2023, for one count of corruptly receiving gratification from Lee Tze Boon, 50.

Lee Tze Boon was identified in the press release as a director of Smart Illumination Pte Ltd (SI). He was similarly charged on the same day in court for bribing Wong.

According to charge sheets, Wong allegedly agreed to receive bribes from Lee in the form of 30 per cent of SI's share between May and August 2021.

Wong had also allegedly agreed to advance SI's business interest in its application for grant funding from BETA.

CPIB said that the NRF handed over the case to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

There was no mention of how the case was detected nor if the bribe eventually went through.

Both men are out on bail for S$10,000.

The case will be heard again on Jul. 13, 2023.

Mothership has reached out to NRF for comments.

CPIB emphasised that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

Any person convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years or both.

Top images: Canva, NRF

