Din Tai Fung deal for all past & present NSmen: 3 crispy chicken wings for S$2, till Jul. 2, 2023

The original price is S$6.80.

Winnie Li | June 27, 2023, 02:21 PM

From now to Jul. 2, 2023, all past and present National Servicemen will be able to enjoy three pieces of crispy chicken wings marinated in shrimp paste for S$2 at all Din Tai Fung outlets islandwide, the restaurant chain announced via a Facebook post.

This promotion is launched in conjunction with the Singapore Armed Forces Day on Jul. 1.

All you need to do to enjoy the deal is to hit the minimum spend of S$68 and present a valid National Service identification card (11B) from Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force, or Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Alternatively, you can also flash the LifeSG app on your phone.

While you can only redeem one set of chicken wings per identification card, there is no limit as to how many promotions you can redeem per bill, according to NS Matters.

As such, if three pieces of chicken wings cannot satisfy your cravings, it might be a good idea to bring along your NS buddies so that all of you can enjoy more sets.

However, do note that the promotion is valid for dine-in only and while servings last.

Patrons will also not be able to enjoy the promotion with other promotions, discounts, offers, or privileges.

You can find your nearest Din Tai Fung outlet here.

