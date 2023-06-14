163 dengue cases detected from Jun. 4 - Jun. 10, Toa Payoh among 3 high-risk clusters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
163 dengue cases were detected in Singapore from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2023, an increase from the 111 cases detected in the previous week.
This is the highest number of cases the country has seen within the past month, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) data.
In total, 3,595 dengue cases have been detected in Singapore this year.
Dengue clusters
There are currently 31 active dengue clusters, of which three are flagged as red alert with 10 or more cases.
The three high-risk clusters are:
Toa Payoh reported 19 cases alone in the last two weeks. Of these, eight were detected at Block 149 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.
Zika cases
NEA has also detected 19 Zika cases this year to date.
Of these, 15 are in the Zika cluster located at Highland Walk/Kovan Road/Kovan Road (The Bently [email protected])/Upper Serangoon Road.
"Residents in the Zika cluster area, especially pregnant women, are advised to take measures to prevent mosquito bites, monitor their health and to seek medical attention if unwell," said NEA.
The agency explained that the Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, similarly to the dengue virus.
NEA advised those showing symptoms suggestive of dengue or Zika infections to see a medical practitioner early, as early diagnosis can facilitate better case management.
Symptoms suggestive of dengue infection include:
- Sudden onset of fever for two to seven days
- Severe headache with retro-orbital (behind the eye) pain
- Joint and muscle pain
- Skin rashes
- Nausea and vomiting
- Bleeding from the nose or gums
- Easy bruising of the skin
Symptoms suggestive of Zika infection include:
- Fever
- Rash
- Joint pain
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Conjunctivitis (red eyes)
Top image via NEA Stop Dengue Now/FB.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.