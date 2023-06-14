163 dengue cases detected from Jun. 4 - Jun. 10, Toa Payoh among 3 high-risk clusters

163 dengue cases were detected in Singapore from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2023, an increase from the 111 cases detected in the previous week.

This is the highest number of cases the country has seen within the past month, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) data.

In total, 3,595 dengue cases have been detected in Singapore this year.

Dengue clusters

There are currently 31 active dengue clusters, of which three are flagged as red alert with 10 or more cases.

The three high-risk clusters are:

Toa Payoh reported 19 cases alone in the last two weeks. Of these, eight were detected at Block 149 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Zika cases

NEA has also detected 19 Zika cases this year to date.

Of these, 15 are in the Zika cluster located at Highland Walk/Kovan Road/Kovan Road (The Bently [email protected])/Upper Serangoon Road.

"Residents in the Zika cluster area, especially pregnant women, are advised to take measures to prevent mosquito bites, monitor their health and to seek medical attention if unwell," said NEA.

The agency explained that the Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, similarly to the dengue virus.

NEA advised those showing symptoms suggestive of dengue or Zika infections to see a medical practitioner early, as early diagnosis can facilitate better case management.

Symptoms suggestive of dengue infection include:

Sudden onset of fever for two to seven days

Severe headache with retro-orbital (behind the eye) pain

Joint and muscle pain

Skin rashes

Nausea and vomiting

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Easy bruising of the skin

Symptoms suggestive of Zika infection include:

Fever

Rash

Joint pain

Muscle pain

Headache

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

