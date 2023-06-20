S'pore theatre company hosts auditions for musical, 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Singapore theatre company, Pangdemonium, put out a casting call for the musical, "Dear Evan Hansen" -- and closed it within a day.

An Instagram post stated that the run of performances will be staged in October 2024.

However, details are scant at the moment, with no mention of the treatment of the play and its characters, especially the main protagonist, Hansen, given that it is stage by a theatre house in Singapore.

About the Musical

The musical follows a socially anxious 17-year-old, Evan Hansen, who lies about his relationship with a deceased student to gain relationships and connections with the people around him.

The musical was critically acclaimed upon its release, winning six awards at the 71st Tony Awards in 2017.

Since it became a breakout hit, there have been book and film adaptations.

A trailer of the film released in 2021 can be viewed here for more context:

Overwhelming response

Response to the audition in Singapore has been overwhelming, it appears.

Casting calls are now closed after just one day, despite adding more audition slots.

The page for audition sign-ups has also expired, but listed on it were things to prepare for the auditions, such as performing dialogues with an American accent.

Even with the auditions now being closed, a Singaporean Evan Hansen is definitely something you might want to keep an eye out for.

Top photo from Pangdemonium's Instagram.