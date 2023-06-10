Back

Danelle Tan, 18, will be 1st S'porean & Asian to join Borussia Dortmund's women team

Wilkommen to Borussia Dortmund!

Hannah Martens | June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A couple of months after becoming the first Singaporean woman to play in a European league, Danelle Tan continues to make history by becoming the first Singaporean and Asian to join Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team.

BVB announced on Jun. 9, 2023, via the team's Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Borussia Dortmund Frauen (@bvb09frauen)

The team even teased Tan's reveal.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Borussia Dortmund Frauen (@bvb09frauen)

A tweet by the Football Association Singapore (FAS) stated that Tan's one-year contract with the team begins in July 2023.

FAS also shared that Tan will join the team for pre-season training before the start of the new season in August 2023.

Tan shared she "[cannot] wait to get started" on her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danelle Tan (@danelle__tan)

Even the official mascot for BVB, Emma the Bee, welcomed Tan to the BVB women's squad in an Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

Tan's accolades

Tan made history by being the first Singaporean woman to play in a European league.

She debuted for the London Bees on Feb. 5, 2023, where she came on as a substitute at half-time.

Speaking to Mothership in May 2023, Tan shared that she scored two goals in five games during her time with the London Bees.

Tan has been in London since January 2022 to study at Mill Hill School and is currently studying for her A-level examinations this year.

In November 2022, Tan was the first Singaporean to be accepted into a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 football programme, one of the top football programmes in the U.S.

She is slated to join the College of William and Mary in 2024 under a part-athletics scholarship and will play for their Division 1 team.

Related stories

Top photos via Danelle Tan's Instagram

UK tabloid The Sun uses China flag for S'pore in F1 calendar

One Facebook user said he wasn't surprised by the mistake as many foreigners had asked him previously whether Singapore is part of China.

June 10, 2023, 05:50 PM

S'pore National Olympic Council snubs Soh Rui Yong for Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8, 2023.

June 10, 2023, 05:29 PM

How this Frenchman found the comfort of home in S’pore despite being away from family for 7 months

Being away from those you love is never easy, but it can be made easier.

June 10, 2023, 04:57 PM

Firsthand from Potong Pasir: Gen Z ex-convict gets life together working 6 days a week at canteen stall

The 23-year-old hopes to one day open his own cafe.

June 10, 2023, 04:30 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Member of Parliament

Johnson claimed he was being "forced out of Parliament" over "Partygate".

June 10, 2023, 03:59 PM

S'pore teen, 16, filmed arguing & fleeing from police at Ang Mo Kio, charged with criminal intimidation

He is now remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for medical examination.

June 10, 2023, 03:01 PM

Diner allegedly yelled at by Ya Kun staff at City Square Mall due to confusing sign

She was apparently sent a S$5 voucher as compensation.

June 10, 2023, 11:18 AM

My colleague & I spent an afternoon drinking highballs for work. It was as great as it sounds.

Day-drinking, but make it corporate.

June 10, 2023, 11:08 AM

Trump faces 37 charges, including alleged violations of Espionage Act, lawyers quit

Trump, who is running for president, may face a trial.

June 10, 2023, 10:22 AM

President Halimah says 'bright spots' remain for S'pore in an increasingly complex & uncertain global landscape

Halimah said that Singapore needs to be strong, resilient, and cohesive, so that its voice matters when it speaks.

June 09, 2023, 07:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.