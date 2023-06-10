Danelle Tan, 18, will be 1st S'porean & Asian to join Borussia Dortmund's women team

A couple of months after becoming the first Singaporean woman to play in a European league, Danelle Tan continues to make history by becoming the first Singaporean and Asian to join Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team.

BVB announced on Jun. 9, 2023, via the team's Instagram.

The team even teased Tan's reveal.

A tweet by the Football Association Singapore (FAS) stated that Tan's one-year contract with the team begins in July 2023.

FAS also shared that Tan will join the team for pre-season training before the start of the new season in August 2023.

Danelle Tan has done it again - the 18-year-old forward has joined Borussia Dortmund's women's team, making her the FIRST ASIAN player to do so 🙌



📸: Courtesy of Borussia Dortmund Frauen pic.twitter.com/vyTwcfsBgB — FAS (@FASingapore) June 9, 2023

Tan shared she "[cannot] wait to get started" on her Instagram post.

Even the official mascot for BVB, Emma the Bee, welcomed Tan to the BVB women's squad in an Instagram story.

Tan's accolades

Tan made history by being the first Singaporean woman to play in a European league.

She debuted for the London Bees on Feb. 5, 2023, where she came on as a substitute at half-time.

Speaking to Mothership in May 2023, Tan shared that she scored two goals in five games during her time with the London Bees.

Tan has been in London since January 2022 to study at Mill Hill School and is currently studying for her A-level examinations this year.

In November 2022, Tan was the first Singaporean to be accepted into a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 football programme, one of the top football programmes in the U.S.

She is slated to join the College of William and Mary in 2024 under a part-athletics scholarship and will play for their Division 1 team.

