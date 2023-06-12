Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

Danelle Tan's initiation into Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team was officially announced on Jun. 9, 2023.

The 18-year-old is the first Singaporean and Asian to make the team.

Her one-year contract with BVB will begin in July 2023.

Tan will also be participating in the team's pre-season training before the new season commences in August 2023.

The young footballer has been making history in the world of sports.

She was the first Singaporean woman to play in an European league, FA Women's National League South, where she played for the London Bees till May 2023.

Tan was also the first Singaporean to be accepted into a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 football programme, a leading football programme in the U.S.

Speaking with Mothership, Tan shared her thoughts on starting the next chapter of her illustrious career.

On making history

Looking forward to her time with BVB, Tan expressed her gratitude and excitement.

"It’s an amazing opportunity and I feel truly blessed and privileged to land this," the athlete said. "The initial reaction from the BvB fans have been nothing short of welcoming and I can’t wait to play in front of them."

Despite the slew of accolades under her belt, Tan remains humble.

I know I still have many areas where I can improve as a player. Dortmund’s environment, their coaches, facilities will be perfect for me to achieve this. I truly want to be a special player in this special club."

With the spotlight steadily trained on her, the talented teen wishes to raise awareness about her beloved sport.

"I think the interest on women’s football is definitely growing. With increasing social media such as Ash Hashim (@futbolita) and Soccer Girl Goals (@soccergirlgoals), and the Deloitte women’s league, it’s nice that women’s football is more recognised. And of course I’m hoping I’ll be a bigger ambassador for women’s football in Singapore."

Top images via Danelle Tan's Instagram