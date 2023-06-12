Back

Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

A milestone.

Julia Yee | June 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Danelle Tan's initiation into Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team was officially announced on Jun. 9, 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Borussia Dortmund Frauen (@bvb09frauen)

The 18-year-old is the first Singaporean and Asian to make the team.

Her one-year contract with BVB will begin in July 2023.

Tan will also be participating in the team's pre-season training before the new season commences in August 2023.

The young footballer has been making history in the world of sports.

She was the first Singaporean woman to play in an European league, FA Women's National League South, where she played for the London Bees till May 2023.

Tan was also the first Singaporean to be accepted into a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 football programme, a leading football programme in the U.S.

Speaking with Mothership, Tan shared her thoughts on starting the next chapter of her illustrious career.

On making history

Looking forward to her time with BVB, Tan expressed her gratitude and excitement.

"It’s an amazing opportunity and I feel truly blessed and privileged to land this," the athlete said. "The initial reaction from the BvB fans have been nothing short of welcoming and I can’t wait to play in front of them."

Despite the slew of accolades under her belt, Tan remains humble.

I know I still have many areas where I can improve as a player. Dortmund’s environment, their coaches, facilities will be perfect for me to achieve this. I truly want to be a special player in this special club."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danelle Tan (@danelle__tan)

With the spotlight steadily trained on her, the talented teen wishes to raise awareness about her beloved sport.

"I think the interest on women’s football is definitely growing. With increasing social media such as Ash Hashim (@futbolita) and Soccer Girl Goals (@soccergirlgoals), and the Deloitte women’s league, it’s nice that women’s football is more recognised. And of course I’m hoping I’ll be a bigger ambassador for women’s football in Singapore."

Related stories

Top images via Danelle Tan's Instagram

Application for S'pore's Presidential Election to open on Jun. 13, 2023

The application period will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

June 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

Comment: Tharman's high likelihood of winning doesn't make the presidential election a charade

Voting is always a worthwhile exercise.

June 12, 2023, 11:19 AM

5 dine-in spots in Orchard & CBD with meals from as low as S$10.99

All foodpanda users can enjoy these dine-in offers.

June 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

More 'I not Stupid' films' reflecting society's anxieties if we just focus on test scores: Chan Chun Sing

He pointed out that focusing on credentials and college qualifications will divide society and we should adopt a broader definition of success.

June 12, 2023, 10:37 AM

Coldplay to perform record 4 shows at S'pore National Stadium on Jan. 23, 24, 26 & 27, 2024

Good news comes to those who wait.

June 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

Frozen cooked Boston lobster sold in S'pore recalled due heavy metal exceeding max limit

Once-off consumption is okay though.

June 12, 2023, 03:06 AM

M'sian man, 45, arrested for suspected use of device to record Baccarat game at Marina Bay Sands casino

He is allegedly part of a syndicate.

June 12, 2023, 02:49 AM

Man finds SIM card tray pin in sauce while eating chili crab at Joo Koon restaurant

The restaurant was unable to find the cause of the incident.

June 11, 2023, 09:35 PM

S'porean woman allegedly loses S$67,000 & ownership of car in scam by used car salesman

Police are investigating the incident.

June 11, 2023, 09:13 PM

SBS Transit bus captain stops bus & turns off aircon after passenger brings durian into bus

SBS Transit reminded passengers to be gracious and considerate when travelling on public transport.

June 11, 2023, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.