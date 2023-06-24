Back

Another customer reports undercooked Double Quarter Pounder patty at different Yishun McDonald's outlet

Uh-oh.

Ilyda Chua | June 24, 2023, 06:10 PM

A McDonald's customer recently had a somewhat rare encounter when he found the patty of his Double Quarter Pounder raw and undercooked.

Since then, a second customer has come forward to report a similar incident.

Raw patty at Yishun SAFRA

TikTok user Shahrul took to the platform to share his own experience.

On Mar. 11, he ordered a Double Quarter Pounder from the Yishun SAFRA outlet via GrabFood.

Unfortunately, a large portion of it was raw and pink.

"Had two bites and was wondering why it was so mushy," he said in response to Mothership's queries.

"Did not even finish it as it was soo disgusting."

He later submitted a report to McDonald's but received no reply.

However, he did receive a refund from Grab after contacting their customer support.

Mothership has reached out to McDonald's for comment.

Undercooked patty also reported at another Yishun outlet

Shahrul's story is the second one to emerge in a week.

Last week, McDonald's customer Bryan Lee ate a Double Quarter Pounder that had pink, raw patches.

Courtesy of Bryan Lee.

The next day, Lee had diarrhoea three times. He said that he is "confident" it was due to the meal.

Unsafe to eat raw or undercooked beef patties

While steaks with a doneness of medium or medium-rare can be eaten, it is unadvisable to eat raw or undercooked beef, particularly ground beef, which burger patties are made from.

Raw or undercooked ground beef can contain harmful bacteria, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

A professor of food science at North Carolina State University, Lee-Ann Jaykus, told Time Magazine that packaged ground beef is more likely to contain sickness-causing bacteria or parasites as a single package can contain meat from many different cows.

One contaminated animal could thus "corrupt dozens of batches", and Jaykus advised against eating hamburgers that are red or rare in the center.

Photos via Shahrul/TikTok

