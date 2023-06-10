Coldplay teasers spotted in S'pore, possibly hinting at 2024 concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
All the signs are pointing towards a Coldplay concert announcement in Singapore soon.
On Jun. 8, an alien was spotted in various locations while carrying a sign which says: "MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023".
@nova.mothership Replying to @muffinstoon IT’S A SIGN 👽 #MOTSWT #tiktoksg #sgtiktok #mixue #alien ♬ My Universe
A day later, videos which had the words "Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2024" were played on screens around Singapore. Among the locations were Ten Square and CIMB Plaza.
@nova.mothership Replying to @shafoxyy IT’S ANOTHER SIGN 🤩 #MOTSWT #coldplay #musicofthespheresworldtour #concertsg #coldplayconcert ♬ Viva La Vida
Similar videos were shared onto concert promoter Live Nation Singapore's social media platforms on Jun. 10.
We'll know for sure on Monday, we guess.
Top photos by Mothership readers
