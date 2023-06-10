Coldplay teasers spotted in S'pore, possibly hinting at 2024 concert

All the signs are pointing towards a Coldplay concert announcement in Singapore soon.

On Jun. 8, an alien was spotted in various locations while carrying a sign which says: "MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023".

A day later, videos which had the words "Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2024" were played on screens around Singapore. Among the locations were Ten Square and CIMB Plaza.

Similar videos were shared onto concert promoter Live Nation Singapore's social media platforms on Jun. 10.

We'll know for sure on Monday, we guess.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Mothership readers