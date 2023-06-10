Back

Coldplay teasers spotted in S'pore, possibly hinting at 2024 concert

HmmMmMMm.

Lee Wei Lin | June 10, 2023, 07:40 PM

Events

All the signs are pointing towards a Coldplay concert announcement in Singapore soon.

On Jun. 8, an alien was spotted in various locations while carrying a sign which says: "MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023".

@nova.mothership Replying to @muffinstoon IT’S A SIGN 👽 #MOTSWT #tiktoksg #sgtiktok #mixue #alien ♬ My Universe

A day later, videos which had the words "Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2024" were played on screens around Singapore. Among the locations were Ten Square and CIMB Plaza.

@nova.mothership Replying to @shafoxyy IT’S ANOTHER SIGN 🤩 #MOTSWT #coldplay #musicofthespheresworldtour #concertsg #coldplayconcert ♬ Viva La Vida

Similar videos were shared onto concert promoter Live Nation Singapore's social media platforms on Jun. 10.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg)

We'll know for sure on Monday, we guess.

Top photos by Mothership readers

