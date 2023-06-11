Cockatoo at S'pore's Bird Paradise pecks girl, 13, causing cuts to her ear

Cockatoos at Singapore's new Bird Paradise have already made quite an impression on guests with their cheeky behaviour.

However, for one teenage girl who visited the park recently, her experience with the feathered creature was less than pleasant.

The incident was recounted by her mother, Serene Chen in a Facebook post that at the time of writing has garnered over 3,200 shares.

Speaking to Mothership, Chen said that her family had been in the park for about 15 to 20 minutes on Jun. 9 when her 13-year-old daughter went to take a photo of a bird in the distance in the Australian Outback enclosure.

She remembers that all of a sudden a sulfur-crested cockatoo flew towards the teenager.

"We did hear a small noise," said Chen.

"I happened to have my phone camera with me. I told her not to move in case anything happened, took a quick shot, and then realised that the bird was attacking her ear."

Chen said that she used her finger — "to let the bird bite" — in order to stop further harm to her daughter.

Images uploaded by Chen on Facebook show the 13-year-old girl with a cockatoo perched on her shoulder, cuts on the top of her ear that she sustained from the incident, as well as red peck marks on Chen's finger.

"I was very traumatized while she was calm," said Chen about her daughter.

"[My] husband said he pushed away the bird as I was in shock saving [my daughter's] ear."

Mother and daughter recovering well

Chen said that the family's experience of getting help was "bad" as there were no rangers around and the family had trouble describing exactly where in the park they were.

"End up we got cleaner to help us call for help. The ranger took 15 minutes to respond to our medical emergency," she wrote on Facebook.

Mother and her daughter were eventually treated at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital — Chen said that she received injections so as to stave off any infections.

"As for medical expenses, we have not calculated yet. We are still in discussion with the [Mandai Wildlife Group]," she said with regard to compensation.

She told Mothership that she and her daughter were both recovering well from the incident.

"My purpose was to share [and raise] awareness as many parents may bring kids to Bird Paradise. We need to be aware of the surroundings although we don't know how we may provoke the bird as tourists are new to [the] park too," she said.

Parrots undergoing conditioning

A spokesperson for Mandai Wildlife Group told Mothership that its staff provided first aid and cleaned the wound before the family left for the hospital.

The park's animal care team are conditioning the parrots to refrain from perching on people.

The sulfur-crested cockatoo involved in the incident has been moved to a non-public aviary while it continues to undergo conditioning.

"Being immersed among birds in the walk-through aviaries, guests are reminded to heed the signs on park etiquette such as not attempting to touch, feed or reach out for the birds whose beaks and claws are sharp and can cause unintended injury," said the spokesperson.

Shiny objects like jewellery or coins can also attract the attention of the birds and thus should not be left unexposed.

Additionally, Bird Paradise has roving service ambassadors who respond to situations when called upon while a number is displayed in the hubs between each aviary for guests to call when assistance is needed.

The spokesperson confirmed that with regard to compensation for their medical expenses, the Mandai Wildlife Group continues to be in touch with the family.

Top image from Serene Chen's Facebook