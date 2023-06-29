S'pore woman thinks Coke bought from Shopee tastes weird, pours it out to find gooey unknown substance

On a hot, sunny day, sometimes a fizzy can of Coca-Cola can be refreshing.

For one Facebook user however, the drink certainly failed to quench her thirst.

Instead, the woman and her daughter found a brownish, gooey-looking substance inside.

At best, it looks like braised shiitake mushroom.

At worst, it looks like the last thing you would want to discover in your can of Coke after already taking a few gulps from it.

Drink tasted weird

Sharing about their experience in a Jun. 29 post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Venus Mars said that she had bought 30 cans of Coke "via Shopee from Coca-cola company".

She and her daughter drank "a few gulps" from one can, only to find that the drink tasted weird.

"So we decided to pour out the content before we throw it into the dustbin," Venus Mars wrote.

To their horror, the duo discovered a "black substance" in the contents of the can.

"We were traumatised and felt like vomiting right away," Venus Mars recounted.

A picture of the can showed that its "best before" date is Oct. 7, 2023.

Venus Mars shared that they had no idea what the substance was, and was "too traumatised" to investigate further.

New Coca-Cola flavour?

Some users in the comments section shared that experiences like this have discouraged them from buying food products from e-commerce sites.

Another advised against buying food items that are nearing their expiry date.

One user suggested that this was a new flavour of Coca-Cola.

Cincau refers to grass jelly in Indonesian.

Mothership has reached out to Coca-Cola for more information.

Mothership understands that Shopee is currently investigating the matter.

Top image via Venus Mars/Facebook