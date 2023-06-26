Back

Old-school Clementi 308 Western food stall in Ang Mo Kio to close on Jul. 9, 2023 after over 20 years

Good things don't last forever.

Daniel Seow | June 26, 2023, 04:24 PM

Events

Old-school Western food stall Clementi 308 Western, which opened in the 90s at Clementi Avenue 4, is closing down.

Known for serving up generous portions of Western food, the stall attracted many residents from Clementi and Sunset Way, and also served as a place for Singapore Polytechnic students to get their Western fix.

In 2016, the stall relocated to Ang Mo Kio, and was rebranded as Clementi 308 Fried Chicken & Burger.

However, the stall's time has come to an end. Its last day of operation will be on Jul. 9, 2023, according to a post by user TL Koh.

Owners are retiring

Koh, a long-time customer for more than 20 years, described in Mandarin, in the post's caption, the news of the stall's closure as "saddening".

Although the stall has not made any official announcement as it does not seem to have its own social media pages, Koh revealed in the comments on the post that the stall owners are retiring.

The stall's signature dishes are its Spring Chicken with Fries (S$9), Chicken Chop (S$6) and Chicken Cutlet (S$6).

Chicken Chop. Image from Livia on Google.

Chicken Cutlet. Image from Livia on Google.

The good old days

On Google, many users who reviewed the stall lauded its nostalgic, old-school taste, harkening back to an earlier era of Western food in Singapore.

Others shared about how the aroma and taste of the food at the Ang Mo Kio outlet brought back "fond childhood memories" and led to them "reminiscing about the good old days".

Clementi 308 Fried Chicken & Burger

Address: Blk 122 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 560122

Operating hours: 2:30pm-9:30pm, closed on Mondays and Thursdays

Top image from TL Koh on Facebook / Livia on Google.

