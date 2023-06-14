70m-high slingshot ride opens in Clarke Quay, tallest in Asia

Remember the reverse bungee in the middle of Clarke Quay hurling people into the air? It is now back with a new ride called the Slingshot.

Tallest slingshot ride in Asia

Slingshot Singapore is debuting Asia's tallest slingshot ride that shoots up to 70m high.

This ride is not for the faint-hearted moving at a speed of 160km per hour.

The ride costs S$45 for adults and S$35 for youths up to 17 years old.

There is a height limit of 125cm.

Scream Combo

Thrillseekers can opt for the Scream Combo, which includes taking the Slingshot and the GX5 Extreme Swing.

The scream combo costs S$80 per adult and S$65 for students (18 years and below).

The website is still "being updated" to reflect the revised pricing, according to a Slingshot representative.

Details

Location: 3E River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Block E, 179024

Opening hours: 4:30pm to 11:30pm, daily

Top photo from Slingshot Singapore.