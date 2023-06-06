Chris Hemsworth meets & shakes hands with S'porean screen legend Aaron Aziz at 'Extraction 2' premiere

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth got to meet and shake hands with Singaporean acting legend Aaron Aziz.

They met in Manila

The two actors met in Manila, the Philippines on Monday (Jun. 5) for the premiere of Hemsworth's upcoming Netflix film, "Extraction 2".

Aaron attended the event alongside other Southeast Asian actors including the Philippines' Alden Richards, Thailand's Nawat Kulrattanarak, and Malaysia's Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin.

In a video posted on Aaron's Instagram page, Hemsworth and "Extraction 2" director Sam Hargrave were seen shaking hands with the 47-year-old Singaporean.

They then posed for the camera.

In his Instagram caption, Aaron wrote a short review of Hemsworth's film, saying:

"Fight scenes [were crazy good]!! 100 times better than 'Fast X'. You all must watch!!"

Is Aaron Aziz in "Extraction 2"?

Aaron's video has gotten over 68,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday (Jun. 6) afternoon.

Many online extended their congratulations to him, assuming that he was at the premiere because he has a role in "Extraction 2".

New Straits Times reported that Aaron was "thrilled to appear in 'Extraction 2'", but according to The Star, Aaron was only invited to the premiere.

Aaron stated in his Instagram post that he was grateful "for the opportunity to be in Manila".

A check on IMDb showed that Aaron is not part of the "Extraction 2" cast.

Aaron began his acting career in Singapore in 2001.

He portrayed various TV characters on screen, including Corporal Jamal Salleh in "Heartlanders".

In 2004, he moved to Malaysia and went on to star in many successful blockbusters, such as "KL Gangster" and "Evolusi KL Drift".

Hemsworth has appeared in a number of superhero films.

Top images via Aaron Aziz's Instagram.