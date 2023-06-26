S$100 deposit for Choa Chu Kang futsal court booking, resident says too pricey for kids

Choa Chu Kang's mega playground, The Arena @ Keat Hong, was opened to fanfare -- but the booking rates of its futsal court have come under scrutiny.

Booking rates

Taking to Facebook, one person in the community expressed his dissatisfaction with the booking rates imposed in order to gain access to the futsal court.

The rates charged are:

Non-peak hours (weekdays 9am-7pm): S$30 (maximum 2 hours per session)

Peak hours (weekdays 7pm-9pm, weekends and public holidays 9am-9 pm): S$50 (maximum 2 hours per session)

There is also a refundable deposit of S$100 to book the futsal court.

In total, it will require at least S$130 on hand to make the booking with S$100 refundable subsequently.

Booking can be made at the Chua Chu Kang Town Council's main office during operating hours.

Too pricey

However, charges are not applicable for the booking of other sports facilities, such as the basketball court, the badminton court, and the volleyball court, which are free for public use, the resident pointed out.

"You expect young kids to fork out such amount just to have a kickabout in the neighbourhood[?]" he wrote in his Facebook post.

"Where do you expect young kids to have a kickabout nowadays without having worries of being complained and the police coming down, causing them to scamper off in fear of being caught[?]"

"All that hype about this mega arena playground but still want back [money]," he ended his post.

Pricing "possibly the lowest or among the lowest"

In response to Mothership queries, Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) said the rates are "possibly the lowest or among the lowest rates in Singapore for the use of a court with an artificial turf".

They added that fees earned go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the futsal court. It also encourages accountability of the users to ensure proper usage of the court.

CCKTC said it is seeing an increase in regular bookings for the futsal court among residents after a year since its opening.

Complimentary sessions every Sunday

On Friday (Jun. 23), Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim announced on Facebook that starting from Jul. 1, 2023, Choa Chu Kang's residents will be able to book the futsal court for a complimentary session every Sunday from 9am to 3pm on a first-come-first save basis.

"We hope this move will open up more opportunities for our residents to enjoy games at the futsal court and enhance sports and community bonding in our estate," CCKTC also told Mothership.

Mega sports facility

In June 2022, Choa Chu Kang welcomed a mega sports facility featuring a mega playground, a futsal pitch, a basketball court, and a badminton court, among other facilities.

The Arena @ Keat Hong is part of a S$15 million Keat Hong Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) for Blocks 401 to 428 in Choa Chu Kang Avenues 3 and 4.

The mega sports facility aims to promote healthy living among residents by providing an array of indoor and outdoor fitness and recreational choices to encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

Top image via محمد محيمن and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim/Facebook.