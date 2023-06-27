Back

Woman in China takes smiling selfie with body in background

Not enough sympathy.

Julia Yee | June 27, 2023, 06:11 PM

Events

A woman at Xihui Park in Jiangsu, China, was filmed taking a selfie with someone's fallen body in the background.

The video was uploaded to Weibo and soon made its way to Twitter, where the woman was criticised for her insensitive act.

Tourist fell and fainted

A tourist fainted after slipping and falling down a height of 2m in the park, reported Jimu News.

The date of the incident was rumoured to have been on Jun. 26, 2023, but a park employee told Jimu that it occurred on Jun. 20, 2023.

In a video taken by witnesses onsite, the tourist could be seen lying facedown and immobile on a rocky slope by what looks to be a creek.

A woman at the scene could be heard calling the body a "corpse".

Woman takes selfie with injured victim behind

The fallen tourist was said to have been "inactive for a long time", and it was uncertain whether they were alive or dead at that point in time.

In the midst of the commotion, one female bystander was more focused on posing for the perfect selfie shot, seemingly oblivious or unaffected by the body in the background.

She was seen finding the right angle for the shot and smiling widely at the camera.

The victim was later found to have been injured and carried away on a stretcher.

Jimu stated that the victim was brought to a hospital for medical treatment, and the person's life was not in danger.

Selfie-taker criticised

When the video of the incident went viral on social media, outraged commenters heavily criticised the woman for ignoring the injured person's plight.

Australian humans right activist Drew Pavlou claimed it was the "bystander effect in Chinese society", whereby passersby ignore tragic or unfortunate events happening near them.

In 2018, American YouTuber Logan Paul was also slammed for uploading a YouTube video featuring a dead body in Japan's Aokigahara forest.

All images from Weibo

