People in China thrown into air when clinging on to restaurant outdoor tentage in thunderstorm

Several people were seen being lifted into the air while clinging on to an outdoor tentage that was blown away during a storm in China's Hubei province.

The incident occurred on Jun. 11 at a restaurant in Yichang city in Hubei, according to Chinese media.

People seen clinging onto poles in an attempt to stabilise the tentage

Images and videos of the incident shared on Chinese social media showed people consisting of both the restaurant's patrons and staff clinging onto the tentage's poles in a bid to prevent it from flying away.

However, the tentage was eventually lifted up with into the air by a gust, resulting in several people being thrown into the air and falling back down.

At least one person who was carried aloft also fell back down into a private dining room and landed on a mahjong table.

However, he was not seriously injured and reportedly talked with the diners in the room before leaving.

Chinese media reported that injuries from the incident were minor but did not specify how many people were injured.

Costs of dining waived by restaurant

The boss of the restaurant subsequently waived the dining fee for patrons, totalling about RMB50,000 (S$9,400).

He added that he made the decision to do so in light of how many of the customers were unable to enjoy and finish their meals.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top screenshots via 热门影片推荐/Facebook