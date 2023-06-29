China piggery offers 'pig-view' hotel room for S$1,660/night, guests can bring home 1 pig after checking out

For S$1,660 (RMB8,888) a night, guests at a theme park in Zhejiang province of China can sleep alongside the country's most prized pigs.

The deal

The breed of pig in question is the Jinhua Two-end black pig, affectionately nicknamed the panda pig after its black skin and hair at its head and rump.

Clips of the rooms was shared on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, by local Zhejiang media outlet, Tianmu News.

According to the clip, the rooms are located on the second floor, overlooking the piggery.

They are separated from the piggery via a glass pane, which offers guests unbridled view of the panda pigs as they "eat, poop and sleep".

The rooms are also completely sealed off, which prevents smells from permeating into the room.

Tianmu News reported that according to one of the ranch's managers, guests can choose to take home either one pig or one year's worth of pork supply after checking out.

Each pig is apparently worth about S$1,270 (RMB6,800), weighs 75kg, and is at least a year old.

The manager added that there are currently two 'pig-view' rooms for rent — one for families, and another for couples.

Since the clip was posted to Douyin, there have been an overwhelming number of enquiries, Tianmu News wrote.

Pigs reared to produce traditional delicacy

The pigs are reared to produce the traditional delicacy, Jinhua dry-cured ham, which ranks alongside Italy's Prosciutto di Parma and Spain's Jamón Ibérico, South China Morning Post (SCMP) wrote.

According to SCMP, the piggery is located in a theme park, dubbed Jinhua's Disneyland.

The park opened its doors in 2021 to promote the breed of pigs, which has been prized in China for the past 1,200 years.

The attraction has a 4.7 out of five rating on Trip.com.

The park not only consists of the 'pig-view' rooms, but also houses a museum, themed restaurant, a café and a conference centre, Tianmu News reported.

