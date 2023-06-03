Back

Chinese man hides in fridge as mercury hits 39.7°C in Guangdong

Too hot.

Lee Wei Lin | June 03, 2023, 12:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man in Guangdong, China resorted to an unusual way to escape the heat in the midst of a heatwave.

A video of a young man, which was reportedly taken on May 31, sitting on a plastic stool inside a fridge circulated on various Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

Screenshot from 环球网's Xiaohongshu

It's not known how long he sought refuge in the fridge, which was otherwise inhabited by drinks.

He didn't seem to be trapped inside, as he could casually nudge the door open with his knee.

Video from 环球网's Xiaohongshu

Hot

Photo from Guangdong Weather's Weibo

According to Guangdong Weather's Weibo update on May 31, temperatures in the city of Zhongshan hit 37.9°C on May 31. The lowest temperature, 30.4°C, was recorded in Huilai.

It was so warm that those in Guangdong were advised to avoid outdoor activities during the heatwave.

This came a day after the mercury hit a record 39.7°C in Meizhou city in Guangdong.

According to Guangdong Weather, this is the warmest May on record.

Related stories

Top photos from 环球网's Xiaohongshu & Guangdong Weather's Weibo

Cristiano Ronaldo makes appearance at S'pore Botanic Gardens

He's apparently in Singapore for two days.

June 03, 2023, 03:29 PM

US & China's defence leaders briefly meet & sit at same table for dinner, but have no 'substantive exchange'

They later sat at the same dinner table with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and DPM Lawrence Wong.

June 03, 2023, 02:52 PM

Bali considers banning tourists from mountains

They also a list of dos and don'ts for travelers to abide by.

June 03, 2023, 02:52 PM

8 wild boars trapped in Zhenghua area by NParks since May 2023

Exclusion fencing has also been installed in the area.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

If 1 nation imagines itself too big for the rules, our regional strategic stability is undermined: Australia PM Albanese

Albanese also committed to being open and transparent regarding Australia's intentions around AUKUS.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

POV: I was born in S'pore, raised in Nepal, & now I am back to serve. This is my life as a Gurkha.

Madan Kumar Gurung writes about his journey in the SPF, his views on leadership, and his love for Singapore and Nepal.

June 03, 2023, 11:02 AM

LANY to perform in S’pore on Aug. 15, tickets to go on sale from Jun. 6

Mark your calendars.

June 03, 2023, 01:14 AM

Lawrence Wong meets Australian PM Albanese while standing in for PM Lee

Albanese will be delivery the keynote speech at the 2023 Shangri La Dialogue.

June 02, 2023, 06:59 PM

Man, 40, attacked by wild boar at Zhenghua Park, requires over 20 stitches on his left leg

The man is still under observation in the hospital, and was given four to six weeks of medical leave.

June 02, 2023, 06:22 PM

Taiwan shipping company Yang Ming hands out 30 months' mid-year bonus: Bloomberg

Like receiving a pot of gold.

June 02, 2023, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.