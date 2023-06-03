Chinese man hides in fridge as mercury hits 39.7°C in Guangdong

A man in Guangdong, China resorted to an unusual way to escape the heat in the midst of a heatwave.

A video of a young man, which was reportedly taken on May 31, sitting on a plastic stool inside a fridge circulated on various Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

It's not known how long he sought refuge in the fridge, which was otherwise inhabited by drinks.

He didn't seem to be trapped inside, as he could casually nudge the door open with his knee.

According to Guangdong Weather's Weibo update on May 31, temperatures in the city of Zhongshan hit 37.9°C on May 31. The lowest temperature, 30.4°C, was recorded in Huilai.

It was so warm that those in Guangdong were advised to avoid outdoor activities during the heatwave.

This came a day after the mercury hit a record 39.7°C in Meizhou city in Guangdong.

According to Guangdong Weather, this is the warmest May on record.

