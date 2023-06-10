McDonald's at Changi Airport T2 opens at the same spot

Changi Airport Terminal 2 is complete again as McDonald's opens its arrival hall with a new look.

Changi Airport announced on its Facebook on Jun. 10, 2023, that McDonald's has returned to the same spot at the arrival and is currently open.

The outlet is only open from 6 am to 11 pm during the initial opening period, Changi Airport stated.

It even has a digital play area.

Original outlet closed in 2020 but made a comeback in 2023

The McDonald's outlet at Terminal 2 closed down on Jan. 31, 2020, at midnight after 16 years due to renovations at the terminal.

Many mourned the closure of the outlet. They shared their fond memories of that specific outlet, where it became a study spot for students and a common breakfast and supper spot.

A notice at the outlet thanked patrons for "all the memories".

In April 2023, Changi Airport teased the return of the McDonald's outlet with pictures of the hoarding that read "Opening Soon".

Images & videos by Tan Guan Zhen