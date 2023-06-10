Back

Cute cat in Japan boards train without ticket, gets busted by the captain

Cuteness overload.

Winnie Li | June 10, 2023, 07:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Passengers on a train travelling along the Kamaishi line in Eastern Japan were blessed with an adorable travel buddy, albeit only for 30 seconds, on the morning of Jun. 10.

According to Twitter user, @c61_20, an orange and white cat attempted to board the train without purchasing a ticket in advance.

To prevent the kitty from getting charged in court, the train captain had to pick it up and help it alight the train before it was too late.

Overall, the entire process only caused the train to stop for an extra 30 seconds at the station.

Reactions

Unsurprisingly, the tweet went extremely viral on Japanese social media, garnering more than 12.8 million views and 75,000 retweets in less than 12 hours.

Besides expressing their appreciation for the feline passenger, Twitter users also shared old photos of other cat travellers on trains.

One example is the black kitty below, who was found onboard the Odakyu line, smelling a male passenger's book curiously.

Image via @guritogura08/Twitter

Another netizen also uploaded an image in which a black and white cat could be seen lying in front of a building at Nagasaki University, where a conference on animal behaviour was being held.

A sign which reads, "Little kitties are not allowed to enter ~" could be seen pasted on the glass door.

Image via @crashradioFM/Twitter

Besides university campuses, kitties in Japan are also no strangers to museums, one of which being the Onomichi City Museum of Art located in Hiroshima.

In the video, a security officer could be seen opening the automatic door for the black cat after noticing it would like to patronise the museum.

He also patted the cat gently after it made an entry.

Related story:

Top images via @c61_20/Twitter

S'porean food blogger Leslie Tay advises taking YouTuber's 100 chicken rice results with 'pinch of salt'

He stressed that most E. coli strains do not cause illness.

June 10, 2023, 10:17 PM

Glenn Yong taking on 1st teacher role in Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3'

Interestingly, "I Not Stupid" was the first movie Yong cried while watching when he was in primary school.

June 10, 2023, 09:12 PM

5 people injured after glass pane suddenly falls at Tampines spectacle shop

One worker was reportedly so severely injured that his wounds wouldn't stop bleeding.

June 10, 2023, 09:03 PM

Tharman sings P Ramlee song at Geylang Serai Cultural Belt groundbreaking ceremony

The song Tharman sang was "Gertaran Jiwa", which translates to "Stirring of the Soul".

June 10, 2023, 08:27 PM

Coldplay teasers spotted in S'pore, possibly hinting at 2024 concert

HmmMmMMm.

June 10, 2023, 07:40 PM

McDonald's at Changi Airport T2 opens at the same spot

Comeback story.

June 10, 2023, 06:56 PM

UK tabloid The Sun uses China flag for S'pore in F1 calendar

One Facebook user said he wasn't surprised by the mistake as many foreigners had asked him previously whether Singapore is part of China.

June 10, 2023, 05:50 PM

S'pore National Olympic Council snubs Soh Rui Yong for Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8, 2023.

June 10, 2023, 05:29 PM

How this Frenchman found the comfort of home in S’pore despite being away from family for 7 months

Being away from those you love is never easy, but it can be made easier.

June 10, 2023, 04:57 PM

Firsthand from Potong Pasir: Gen Z ex-convict gets life together working 6 days a week at canteen stall

The 23-year-old hopes to one day open his own cafe.

June 10, 2023, 04:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.