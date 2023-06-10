Cute cat in Japan boards train without ticket, gets busted by the captain

Passengers on a train travelling along the Kamaishi line in Eastern Japan were blessed with an adorable travel buddy, albeit only for 30 seconds, on the morning of Jun. 10.

According to Twitter user, @c61_20, an orange and white cat attempted to board the train without purchasing a ticket in advance.

To prevent the kitty from getting charged in court, the train captain had to pick it up and help it alight the train before it was too late.

Overall, the entire process only caused the train to stop for an extra 30 seconds at the station.

Reactions

Unsurprisingly, the tweet went extremely viral on Japanese social media, garnering more than 12.8 million views and 75,000 retweets in less than 12 hours.

Besides expressing their appreciation for the feline passenger, Twitter users also shared old photos of other cat travellers on trains.

One example is the black kitty below, who was found onboard the Odakyu line, smelling a male passenger's book curiously.

Another netizen also uploaded an image in which a black and white cat could be seen lying in front of a building at Nagasaki University, where a conference on animal behaviour was being held.

A sign which reads, "Little kitties are not allowed to enter ~" could be seen pasted on the glass door.

Besides university campuses, kitties in Japan are also no strangers to museums, one of which being the Onomichi City Museum of Art located in Hiroshima.

In the video, a security officer could be seen opening the automatic door for the black cat after noticing it would like to patronise the museum.

He also patted the cat gently after it made an entry.

Top images via @c61_20/Twitter