SCDF rescues person on ledge at Bukit Batok HDB block

The person was subsequently conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. 

Winnie Li | June 19, 2023, 03:48 PM

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued a 74-year-old woman standing on the parapet of an HDB block in Bukit Batok on the evening of Jun. 17.

The rescue won praise from the public.

According to a video of the scene of the rescue sent by a Mothership reader, a woman in a white t-shirt could be seen standing on the parapet while holding onto the wall of the HDB block.

A group of SCDF officers could be seen standing on the floor below, looking upwards, while at least five DART (Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team) rescuers could be seen standing two floors above the woman.

The DART rescuers subsequently began their rescue operations by deploying nets to prevent the woman from falling down.

She tried to move to the side of the parapet where it was not fully covered by the nets when SCDF deployed the safety mechanism.

A rescuer who rappelled from two floors above prevented the woman from falling.

She was then pulled back into the HDB block by officers who were stationed inside the building.

Before the woman was pulled inside, she attempted to resist rescue, but the rescuer held onto her firmly.

Onlookers could also be heard cheering and clapping for the rescuer's swift actions.

Statement from SCDF & police

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF confirmed they received a call from assistance at Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21 on Saturday at around 5:25pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, the woman was seen standing on a parapet.

SCDF subsequently deployed a safety life air pack as a precautionary measure.

SCDF also deployed nets, and DART rescuers rappelled from two floors above to rescue the woman.

She was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and is currently apprehended under Section 7 (1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

