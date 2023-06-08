Back

Man, 22, allegedly used karambit knife to rob boy, 14, at Bukit Batok Central, arrested in 1 hour

The man was arrested within an hour.

Belmont Lay | June 08, 2023, 06:02 PM

Events

The Singapore police arrested a 22-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery on June 6 at Block 636 Bukit Batok Central.

The police were alerted to the case at about 3pm that day, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, Mohammad Nor Khaliq, had allegedly robbed the victim, a boy, 14, with a karambit knife and demanded for the victim to hand over his possessions.

No injuries were reported.

Officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within one hour of the reported crime through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The victim’s wallet and handphone were recovered.

The accused was charged in court on June 8 with the offence of armed robbery.

The offence carries a jail term of between three to 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Court documents stated that the items allegedly taken were a handphone, wallet, sling bag, and a pair of Apple Airpods.

The police said they will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes.

When confronted with a robbery, members of the public are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible, the police added.

Top photo via Google Maps

