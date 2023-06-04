Back

Toddler, 2, falls on Sengkang pavement with cracked tiles, gets 24 stitches on forehead

The boy could only receive minimal anaesthesia and was wailing throughout the 40-minute operation.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 04, 2023, 12:49 PM

Events

While falling is part and parcel of growing up, a two-year-old toddler had it especially rough when his forehead hit the sharp edges of the cracked pavement tiles.

The boy was on his way to a playground near Block 417A Fernvale Link.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

His mother, a 37-year-old insurance agent by the surname Guo (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that the fall had left a gaping wound on the boy’s forehead, and doctors had to use 24 stitches to close it up.

2cm-long deep cut on the forehead

Guo said the accident happened in the late afternoon on May 31, 2023.

She said her domestic worker took her son to the playground but returned not long after he fell.

Guo was horrified when she saw her son had a 2cm long wound on his forehead — with the cut so deep she could see his skull.

The domestic worker explained that the boy tripped, and his forehead hit some cracked tiles on the pavement.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Had to operate with minimal anaesthesia

Guo immediately took her son to the hospital and was met with more bad news.

The doctor told her they had to stitch the wound, but they couldn’t give him too much anaesthetic.

This is because her son had phlegm in his throat.

She said that the doctor could only put two anaesthetic drops around the boy’s wound.

Wailing throughout the 40-minute operation

As the boy was awake and struggling with the pain during the operation, the medical team asked Guo to stay by his side during the procedure.

“He was wailing the entire 40 minutes,” Guo recounted. “Each time he cries in pain, I feel like the needle is stabbing my heart.”

Image via Shin Min Daily News

She said her son lost his liveliness and became temperamental after the surgery.

S$8,400 medical fees

The boy had 24 stitches, and the operation cost S$8,400.

She is also planning to bring him for scar removal.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Guo wants the authorities to pay for the medical fees and to fix the pavement quickly.

Town council fixing pavement & reaching out to boy's mother

In response to Shin Min’s queries, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh said that the town council had already cordoned off the area for repairs.

He highlighted that the town council would choose more suitable materials for the pavement and had reached out to the boy’s mother.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

