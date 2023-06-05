S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu drops Chinese cover of viral TikTok song 'Cupid'

Singaporean singer Boon Hui Lu shared a Chinese cover of viral TikTok song "Cupid" on Apr. 22.

The original song, which was sung by K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, has become so popular it has topped the Billboard Global chart, and landed in the top 10 of the U.K songs chart.

Amidst all the covers that have been uploaded on TikTok, Boon's stands out.

The Chinese lyrics are perfectly synced with the song — something that commenters have noticed.

Her cover has over 109,000 views at press time.

She later uploaded the sped-up version, which also sounds great.

Cover queen

This isn't the first time Boon's song covers have made waves — her rendition of Namewee and Wang Leehom's "Stranger In The North", posted six years ago, has over 54 million views.

Her Chinese version of Kill Bill's "SZA" has racked up 2.1 million views on TikTok since she uploaded it in January.

Top photos from Boon Hui Lu's TikTok & Spotify