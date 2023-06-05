S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu drops Chinese cover of viral TikTok song 'Cupid'

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singaporean singer Boon Hui Lu shared a Chinese cover of viral TikTok song "Cupid" on Apr. 22.
The original song, which was sung by K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, has become so popular it has topped the Billboard Global chart, and landed in the top 10 of the U.K songs chart.
Amidst all the covers that have been uploaded on TikTok, Boon's stands out.
@boonhuilu Long time no see guys 😎 its translation time again #cupid #cpop #chinesetiktok #fiftyfifty ♬ Cupid (Twin Ver.) - FIFTY FIFTY
The Chinese lyrics are perfectly synced with the song — something that commenters have noticed.
Her cover has over 109,000 views at press time.
She later uploaded the sped-up version, which also sounds great.
@boonhuilu Well i sped it up cause why not #chinesetiktok #cupid #fiftyfifty ♬ original sound - 文慧如 boon hui lu
Cover queen
This isn't the first time Boon's song covers have made waves — her rendition of Namewee and Wang Leehom's "Stranger In The North", posted six years ago, has over 54 million views.
Her Chinese version of Kill Bill's "SZA" has racked up 2.1 million views on TikTok since she uploaded it in January.
@boonhuilu ♬ original sound - 文慧如 boon hui lu
