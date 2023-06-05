Back

S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu drops Chinese cover of viral TikTok song 'Cupid'

And it sounds amazing.

Lee Wei Lin | June 05, 2023, 09:25 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean singer Boon Hui Lu shared a Chinese cover of viral TikTok song "Cupid" on Apr. 22.

The original song, which was sung by K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, has become so popular it has topped the Billboard Global chart, and landed in the top 10 of the U.K songs chart.

Amidst all the covers that have been uploaded on TikTok, Boon's stands out.

@boonhuilu Long time no see guys 😎 its translation time again #cupid #cpop #chinesetiktok #fiftyfifty ♬ Cupid (Twin Ver.) - FIFTY FIFTY

The Chinese lyrics are perfectly synced with the song — something that commenters have noticed.

Her cover has over 109,000 views at press time.

She later uploaded the sped-up version, which also sounds great.

@boonhuilu Well i sped it up cause why not #chinesetiktok #cupid #fiftyfifty ♬ original sound - 文慧如 boon hui lu

Cover queen

This isn't the first time Boon's song covers have made waves — her rendition of Namewee and Wang Leehom's "Stranger In The North", posted six years ago, has over 54 million views.

Her Chinese version of Kill Bill's "SZA" has racked up 2.1 million views on TikTok since she uploaded it in January.

@boonhuilu ♬ original sound - 文慧如 boon hui lu

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Boon Hui Lu's TikTok & Spotify

Football retires from Zlatan Ibrahimović

End of an era.

June 05, 2023, 12:00 PM

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: 2 women, 31 & 49, assisting with police investigations

Update.

June 05, 2023, 11:46 AM

Words of affirmation or offering a shoulder to cry on: Discovering my love language

You don’t have to be in a relationship to understand the importance of love languages.

June 05, 2023, 11:26 AM

Yishun resident finds about 30 pigeons, mostly dead, lying on the ground in HDB estate

The town council had been using "humane practices" to control the pigeon population, but it wasn't enough to satisfy residents when it came to the bird nuisance issue.

June 05, 2023, 10:40 AM

i Light S'pore at Marina Bay returns till June 25, 2023

Pretty lights.

June 05, 2023, 09:56 AM

La Mian Shaved Noodles at Bishan bus interchange suspended 2 weeks for selling food with foreign matter

It is closed until June 13, 2023.

June 05, 2023, 03:38 AM

Amid rising US-China tensions, lines of communication can help de-escalate & avoid conflict: Ng Eng Hen

Lines of communication must be kept open.

June 04, 2023, 09:08 PM

PM Lee conveys condolences to India's PM Modi over Odisha train collision disaster

The crash between passenger trains on Jun. 2, 2023, with almost 300 killed, is India's worst train accident in decades.

June 04, 2023, 09:07 PM

Class 95 DJs The Muttons are new owners of Orchard Towers' Korat Thai Cafe

The former owners started looking for someone to take over the biz last June.

June 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Marine Parade shop owner, 89, sells comic books for over 50 years, 3 for S$10 price unchanged since 2020

Steady.

June 04, 2023, 07:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.